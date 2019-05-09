Tony Romo Scorecard AT&T Byron Nelson: Stats & Updates From 1st Round

With the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson tournament underway, a number of talented PGA Tour pros are getting in one final event before the PGA Championship. And for others, they’re looking to qualify for high-profile events down the line by picking up a victory at this weekend’s event in Texas.

But for former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, his stop at the Byron Nelson is about finding his stride in the world of pro golf. While Romo has played in two PGA Tour events prior to this, they’ve come due to sponsorship exemptions which let non-professional players take part.

The event this weekend has led to plenty of intrigue due to Romo, but also the fact that names such as Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth are in the field. Spieth, specifically, offered praise for the former NFL quarterback and his golf game.

Tony Romo’s Golf Game Praised by Jordan Spieth

While sponsorship exemptions can come with mixed feelings from some players, it appears that is not the case with this event. As Bill Nichols of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Romo’s inclusion did not affect the exemptions given to Tour members who didn’t qualify.

Spieth addressed that topic but also praised Romo taking part in the event, stating that he thinks it’s a good thing for golf. He also proceeded to call the former signal-caller a “very good player.”

“The whole Web.com category got in, and he receives an exemption and I think it provides a boost for the tournament for sure,” said Dallas’ Jordan Spieth, longtime friend of Romo. “I don’t know what to expect from him; I haven’t played with him in a couple of months. He’s a very good player. Tournament golf is different, something that he’s trying to figure out and learn.”

Romo hasn’t found much success on the PGA Tour in the events he played, including a stop at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship this year. At that event back in March, Romo shot 79 and 80 on the par-72 course in the first two rounds and missed the cut, as ESPN detailed. He played in the same event in 2018, shooting 77 and 82 over the opening two rounds.

We’re going to take a look at Romo’s play throughout the day on Thursday during round one and keep up with his scorecard.

Tony Romo’s AT&T Byron Nelson Scorecard: Round 1

*Note: All stats, scoring and information is courtesy of PGATour.com.

Hole 1 (Par 5): Birdie – Score (-1)

Hole 2 (Par 3): Par – Score (-1)

Hole 3 (Par 4): TBD

Hole 4 (Par 4): TBD

Hole 5 (Par 4): TBD

Hole 6 (Par 4): TBD

Hole 7 (Par 5): TBD

Hole 8 (Par 3): TBD

Hole 9 (Par 4): TBD

Front nine score:

Hole 10 (Par 4): TBD

Hole 11 (Par 4): TBD

Hole 12 (Par 3): TBD

Hole 13 (Par 4): TBD

Hole 14 (Par 5): TBD

Hole 15 (Par 4): TBD

Hole 16 (Par 4): TBD

Hole 17 (Par 3): TBD

Hole 18 (Par 4): TBD

Back nine score:

Total first round score:

