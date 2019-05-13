Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Game 1 Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors clash in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

Tuesday, May 14 at 9:00 PM ET

ORACLE Arena

Coverage: ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors (-7.5 at -110)

Over/Under: 219 at -110

CJ McCollum and Stephen Curry on Fire Ahead of This Series

CJ dropped 37 PTS and took over late to lead the @trailblazers to the WCF 🔥#RipCity pic.twitter.com/BI6HyACGI9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2019

The Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets 100-96 in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals last Sunday behind a game-high 37 points from CJ McCollum. Evan Turner put up 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Damian Lillard had 13 points despite shooting just 3-for-17 from the field and he also added 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Sports analytics and strategy site Positive Residual broke down McCollum’s electrifying performance, explaining that he had a 29 percent usage and 30 true shot attempts, including 4-for-4 around the left elbow, where he drained the game clincher. Only two of McCollum’s 17 made field goals were assisted. He finished without a turnover and had a memorable chasedown.

Evan Turner came through when the Blazers needed him to 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YP5854fAxH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 12, 2019

Rodney Hood left the game in the third quarter due to a hyperextended left knee and an MRI revealed that he has a left knee bone bruise. Hood is questionable for tomorrow’s game the Warriors. It was next man up for the Trail Blazers and Evan Turner embraced the opportunity, scoring 14 points in 19 minutes after having just four points in the first six games of the series and just three points in the five games against the Thunder.

Portland controlled the pace for most of the game and slowing things down helped them clamp Denver down in the half court. The Trail Blazers are most comfortable at a slower pace and they have to force the Warriors to play at their rhythm.

The Warriors beat the Rockets 118-113 on the road in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals last Friday behind another brilliant shooting night from Klay Thompson and an epic second half from Stephen Curry.

After being scoreless in the first half, Curry finished with 33 points on 35 percent usage and 25 true shot attempts, including 3-for-4 at the rim, 4-for-11 from 3-point range and 11-for-11 at the free-throw line. The star guard also had four assists (all in high-value zones) against three turnovers (only one live-ball).

Kevin Durant will be out for at least the first two games of the series but the Warriors proved they can still beat anyone, anywhere. If KD comes back during the Western Conference Finals, playing close to the level he had before he got injured then the Warriors would be almost unstoppable, so the Trail Blazers have to take advantage of his absence and at least steal one game on the road.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Trends and Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers are:

6-2 ATS in their last eight games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

27-12 ATS in their last 39 games when their opponent allows 100 points or more in their previous game

5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings

The Golden State Warriors are:

2-7 ATS in their last nine games following a straight up win

1-4 ATS in their last five games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game

1-4 ATS in their last five home games

1-4 ATS in their last five games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game

1-4 ATS in their last five home games against a team with a winning road record

0-6 ATS in their last six games following an ATS win

Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks asked Damian Lillard about facing the Warriors on his episode of Take it There and he said:

“Sometimes people fear them, and when they sense that little bit of fear, you’re done.”

Lillard is the heart and soul of the Trail Blazers and he will make sure his teammates play with that fearless mentality in what will be a great series.

Pick: Trail Blazers +7.5

