WATCH: Blues Center Tyler Bozak Bleeding After High Stick to Face

Tyler Bozak looked to have absorbed a wicked check in front of Bruins goalie Tukka Rask in the second period of the Stanley Cup Finals. In actuality, the Blues forward ran into a high stick from Connor Clifton that resulted in a 4-minute major penalty. He was bleeding immediately afterward.

The two teams ended the frame tied at 2-2, but it doesn’t look like Bozak will return to Game Two. The Blues need all hands on deck to climb out of a 1-0 series deficit.

Let’s take a look at the blood-inducing high stick.

Bozak gets a high-stick to the face and he's bleeding. Four-minute power play coming for the good guys. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/VRBucfVi3l — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 30, 2019

The 33-year old posted 38 points this past season, including 13 goals and 25 assists. He also scored a dagger in the final period of Game 6 against the Sharks in the Western Conference Finals.

He got patched up during intermission, enough to block a shot in the first five minutes of the third. His desire to take home Lord Stanley’s trophy was made crystal clear during the offseason after he left Toronto for St. Louis.

“I want to win the Cup. So damn bad,” he said in a Player’s Tribune article before the season. “That’s why I signed in St. Louis. There’s your headline. Print it.”