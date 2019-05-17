Tyreke Evans Dismissed and DQ’d from NBA for Drug Violation

Indiana Pacers combo guard Tyreke Evans has been dismissed and disqualified from the NBA due to a violation of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. In a statement provided by the NBA, he will be able to apply for reinstatement in two years.

It is not clear what the specific violation is, as the NBA said in its statement that they are “prohibited from publicly disclosing information regarding the testing or treatment of any NBA player.” Evans did receive a single-game suspension in 2010 for “driving offenses,” which included “pleading no contest to reckless driving in California” while Evans was with the Kings.

Here’s the statement from the NBA, followed by the one from the Pacers.

Tyreke Evans dismissed and DQ’d from the NBA pic.twitter.com/QIbzDMfjaO — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 17, 2019

There are certain drugs that are prohibited by the league. According to Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype, “The drugs on that list are amphetamine and its analogs, which include methamphetamine; cocaine; LSD; opiates, including heroin, codeine and morphine; and PCP.”

Evans was set to be a free agent this summer after earning $12.3 million from Indiana last season. He has demonstrated an interest in the Lakers, Warriors and Hornets in the past, per Bleacher Report.

Evans was the 2010 Rookie of the Year for Sacramento and averaged 15.7 points and 4.8 assists in his career. He posted 10.2 points a game last season in Indiana.

This is a developing story.