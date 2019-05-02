Warriors Kevin Durant, Lakers’ LeBron James Have One Flaw Says NBA Champion

NBA Champion, Dennis Rodman has a strong about opinion about Golden State Warriors champion, Kevin Durant and Los Angeles Lakers All Star, LeBron James.

Apparently Rodman believes that he and his former Chicago Bulls teammates,Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen could check LeBron James on the basketball court.

LeBron James slander just Bc he is not in the playoffs is real! pic.twitter.com/wWBRFGW4ut — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) May 2, 2019

“Do you know who can lock up LeBron? Me, Mike, and Scottie could,” Rodman told Overtime.

“LeBron is so easy to play. He is so fucking easy to play. He don’t have any moves… He ain’t got no moves…”

More from Rodman via transcription via Complex’s Abel Shifferaw:

“Scottie Pippen could shut his fucking ass down quick before I get to him. His game is too simple, he just big…. 6’8, 6’9. That’s the only thing he got. Pretty much. I’ve played against guys 7’0, 300. So, it don’t really matter.” Rodman didn’t end there. Apparently, he believes that Golden State Warriors swingman, Kevin Durant could be handled also. “KD, same thing,” said Rodman. “Once you get to know people’s game it’s very easy to play them. They just long. They just tall.”

Commentary by former players about current player is not uncommon.

TNT’s Kenny Smith recently told me that LeBron James lacked a go-to move in a recent chat.

“The guys played in the NBA and he’s the fourth best scorer,” the two-time NBA Champion recently told me.

“What’s his signature go-to move?” “Kareem is the skyhook, Michael Jordan with the fadeaway. You’ve got Hakeem Olajuwon with the Dream Shake, you’ve got Kobe Bryant. Everybody has a move that they say: ‘well damn, that’s Kobe.’”

Despite not having a go-to move, James has won three NBA championships, been awarded the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award four times, won two Olympic gold medals and appeared in fifteen NBA All-Star Games. He’s on top of the world!

This summer, James will be working on his game.

“I like being uncomfortable in the offseason,” LeBron James told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon.

“I like being counted out. It motivates me.

“I’ve had basically the same offseason training regimen the last eight years,” LeBron added. “I knew how long I wanted to rest for the season on a short timeline. I’m figuring out now how to get as much as I can out of two months of extra time for training. It requires a totally different strategy. We’re looking at it in an entirely new way.”

Despite a groin injury this season, James was solid statistically with averages of 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds.