Coming off a tough loss to the Houston Rockets in game four of the Western Conference semifinals, the Warriors NBA Championship chances hit a mark not seen all season. The Rockets had a dominant game four showing and beyond tying the series up, gave many analysts reason to believe that they could be the team to dethrone Golden State.

Heading back to the bay area for game five, the Warriors desperately need a win at home to keep their season alive. Dropping game five at home and facing the Rockets on the road with the series on the line is not a position they want to find themselves.

With so much at stake heading into game five, just what are the Warriors latest NBA Championship chances?

Golden State Warriors NBA Championship Chances: Latest Odds & Updates

Most recently, Oddsshark reported that the Warriors latest chances to win the NBA championship had hit a season low of -120. While still the heavy favorite, these are the lowest odds the Warriors have seen across their entire 2018-2019 season. With the series tied at 2-2 heading back to Golden State, now might be as good a time as any for Warriors backers who have yet to put down money on their title run.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the clear frontrunners in the Eastern Conference. With a +300 chance, the next closest team in the conference is the Raptors at +900. With the update, Oddsmakers sent a loud message that they believe the Bucks are the clear runaway favorite in the Eastern Conference. Currently, the Bucks are up 3-1 over the Boston Celtics with the series heading back to Milwaukee.

Golden State Warriors Path to NBA Championship

If the Warriors are able to get past the Houston Rockets, they still face a gauntlet of dangerous teams to navigate. First, they face the winner of a dynamic Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers series. Both teams offer electric offense and pose a serious threat to the Warriors. The Nuggets, in particular, are an extremely difficult matchup as they run their offense through big man Nikola Jokic – someone who should have a major size advantage against the undersized Warriors.

Should the Warriors find themselves moving on to the NBA Finals, they most likely face the Milwaukee Bucks. Currently the Bucks are up 3-1 over the Boston Celtics, and as mentioned above, are the heavy favorite to win the Eastern Conference. Although they still must close out Boston and pick up the winner of the Philadelphia and Toronto series, the Bucks have given no indication that they can be slowed down by any other team in the East.