Entering the ring an astounding 40-0-1, Deontay Wilder already comfortably sat at the top of the heavyweight division. To his credit, Dominic Breazeale showed heart by even stepping into the ring with Wilder but was wildly outmatched from well before the first bell. A solid fighter in his own right, Breazeale just simply wasn’t prepared to handle the onslaught that Wilder brought to the table. One of the heavyweight divisions’ fastest and hardest punchers, the only fighter to withstand the brutalizing hands of Wilder and come away without a loss is heavyweight legend Tyson Fury.

Fury has a skillset few possess in boxing and despite being put down, was able to fight to a draw with a crafty and inspired performance. Unfortunately, Breazeale would be no Fury in the ring tonight and suffered a vicious knockout at the hands of the division’s premier KO artist.

WATCH: Deontay Wilder’s Utterly Vicious KO Win Over Breazeale

After brutalizing Breazeale through the first round, Wilder clocked him with a CLEAN straight right down the pipe to put him down for good. Breazeale was out before he hit the ground but actually was somewhat brought back to life by crashing to the ground. He attempted to make the count but the ref called the fight knowing full well that Breazeale was in no shape to continue on.

With the win, Wilder improves to an extremely impressive 41-0-1 as he retains his undefeated record.

Deontay Wilder Next Opponent

Assuming the “Gypsy King” picks up a win in his next outing, the two would be on relatively similar timetables and a rematch after their thrilling draw could very well be in order. Wilder-Fury 2 is the fight all boxing fans want to see as the first go-round was left unsettled after being one of the best heavyweight fights in recent memory.

Ortiz is a possible next contender for Wilder but at the end of the day, fans want to see the Fury fight more than anything. Time for the promoters to put politics aside and get this done.