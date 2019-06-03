Adam Humphries Says Tom Brady a Reason for Not Signing With Patriots

Tom Brady has been the seemingly ageless wonder, continuing to play quarterback at a high level and winning Super Bowl championships. But Brady will also be 42 years old when the New England Patriots line up for their Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s approaching the end of his NFL career and that may be a factor in whether free agents choose to sign with the Patriots.

New England pursued slot receiver Adam Humphries in free agency, eyeing him as a player who could prevent defenses from focusing on Julian Edelman and help replace the offensive production of retired tight end Rob Gronkowski. In four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he totaled 219 catches for 2,319 yards and nine touchdowns.

But Humphries, who will turn 26 by the end of June, opted to sign with the Tennessee Titans and said the uncertainty of whether or not Brady would be the quarterback throwing to him through the duration of his contract heavily influenced the decision.

Follow the Heavy New England Patriots page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

“Obviously, he’s the G.O.A.T. That’s that simple,” Humphries told The Athletic’s Travis Haney. “But there’s so much that factors into a decision. It was a four-year deal. Who knows how many (years) he’s got left? There’s a lot that goes into it.”

Humphries cited several other reasons for signing with the Titans, including a young playoff team that’s up-and coming, Tennessee’s lack of state income tax, and Nashville being a five-hour drive away from his hometown of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Perhaps he also saw a better opportunity in Tennessee, where he wouldn’t have to share targets with Edelman.

But Humphries’ remarks about Brady’s age being a reason he opted not to sign with New England certainly raise an eyebrow. Especially when he said himself that the Patriots made a “mind spinning” contract offer.

Edelman and Wes Welker before him became stars with Brady throwing to them. Humphries could have been next in the line of slot receivers who thrived in the Patriots’ offense. Even Humphries’ high school football coach joked that Brady would make his former player the NFL’s leading receiver.

READ NEXT: Rob Gronkowski on Comeback Rumors: “You Can Put Them to Rest”