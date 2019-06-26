One of the league’s most respected veterans, Andre Iguodala has had one of the most interesting career arcs. Taken ninth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, he would spend the first eight years of his career in the city of brotherly love. There, Iguodala would emerge into an All-Star and one of the most underrated players in the sport. A defensive stopper, Iguodala often drew the task of guarding the league’s elite wing scorers as well.

Eventually, Iguodala would be dealt to the Nuggets and subsequently sign with Warriors where he would win a Finals MVP and make a move to the bench. The Warriors have smartly limited Iguodala’s play in the regular season and mostly employ him as a postseason closer – where his stats DRASTICALLY jump compared to what he averages in the regular season.

Given that he’s had such an extensive career in the NBA (and is a certified defensive stopper), Iguodala knows a thing or two about playing with and against some of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Andre Iguodala Explains if Kobe Bryant or LeBron James Is Tougher to Guard

Andre Iguodala asked: Who's tougher to guard, Kawhi Leonard or LeBron James? "Kobe Bryant" pic.twitter.com/tmHWji2lsa — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) June 26, 2019

When asked debating who was the toughest player he’s had to guard, Iguodala made sure to let the basketball world know that they shouldn’t be sleeping on Kobe. Iguodala is one of the few players left in the league who played against Kobe Bryant at the height of his abilities and one of the few players qualified to speak on what made him so special.

Possessing an unrivaled arsenal of moves to shake a defender along with an otherworldly basketball IQ, Kobe was one of the most unstoppable offensive forces the NBA has ever seen. Able to effectively score from anywhere on the court, Kobe was a walking bucket and at the height of his powers, averaged an ABSURD 35 points per game on an embarrassingly bad Lakers team that he willed to the playoffs.

Recent years have not been kind to Kobe’s legacy – he has mostly fallen out of the public Jordan/Kobe/LeBron debates. That isn’t to say that people feel Kobe was an overrated player but his final few years when he was a shell of his former self still weigh heavily on the minds of most NBA fans. Overlooked are the incredible 17 years prior to his injury that saw him utterly dominate the NBA and make a legitimate case to rival Jordan for the greatest of all time.

Andre Iguodala’s Role With the Warriors Next Season

With Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant out with injuries for what is assumed to be all of next season (though Klay might be back early), the Warriors may need Andre Iguodala to step back into a starting role and play heavy minutes alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

While Iguodala has become accustomed to his lighter than normal workload, it should be interesting to see how he responds to increased minutes and usage. Iguodala has thankfully been able to save some tread on his tires by virtue of being rested during the regular season by the Warriors for the past few years. Chances are his body feels a bit younger than your typical 15 year NBA veteran.

Despite getting older, next season and his increased role could be a small glimpse into what made Iguodala such a two-way force during the earlier stages of his NBA career.