After Anthony Davis Trade, Isaac Bonga Only Remaining Guard on Lakers Roster

In the aftermath of the Lakers’ trade for superstar Anthony Davis, their remaining roster looks just a little thin. Dealing off guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart – along with Brandon Ingram who moved to shooting guard last season – the Lakers now only have one remaining guard on their bare bones roster.

Here are potential free-agent guards for Lakers. Issac Bonga currently their only guard w/ guaranteed contract next season. Top tier: Kyrie, Kemba, Klay, Butler 2nd tier: Redick, D’Angelo, Teague, Rubio 3rd tier: Beverley, Mudiay, Payton, Collison, Hood, Lamb, Rose, Rondo — Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) June 16, 2019

Enter Isaac Bonga. Bonga spent the majority of last season in the G-League and going into this year will STILL be one of the youngest players in the league. Standing 6’8″, Bonga has exceptional height and while his handles and decision making have a LONG ways to go, his raw upside is incredibly tantalizing. However, the Lakers will need to go to work in free agency and lock down cost-effective players who can help bolster a razor-thin lineup.

For as much upside as Bonga has, there really isn’t a good chance he is able to contribute positive minutes to a playoff-caliber NBA team just yet. This means the Lakers need to go out and acquire three to four guards in free agency – a tough task assuming one of them is expected to join on a max (or near max) contract.

Either way, it looks like the Lakers will need Bonga to take a big step forward in his development this year in order to help lighten the load on the frontcourt. If Bonga can bulk up a bit in the offseason and refine his shot selection and decision making, there isn’t any reason to believe he couldn’t contribute 10-15 solid minutes off the bench each night. His size and athleticism alone make him a dangerous defensive weapon and if his offensive game can come around, he might be able to provide some value sooner than expected.

Lakers Free Agent Guard Targets

Two of the biggest free agent targets for the Lakers both happen to be guards, point guard Kemba Walker and shooting guard Jimmy Butler. While the addition of either one would force the Lakers to fill out their remaining roster using the mid-level exception and minimum contracts, the addition of either one to the duo of James and Davis would be a devastating combination. If the Lakers go this route, they’ll need to pray for good health as an injury to any of Davis, James, or (insert potential free agent here) would be utterly devastating given the lack of depth on the roster.

While not sexy, it might be a better idea for the Lakers to potentially look into filling out the roster with, as Sportsnet’s Mike Bresnahan says, tier three targets like Patrick Beverly, Rajon Rondo, or Rodney Hood.