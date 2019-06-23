Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young Gets Unexpected Critique from Fox Sports Analyst

Trae Young finished his rookie campaign with the Atlanta Hawks averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game with a 53.9 true shooting percentage.

Steph Curry, Trae Young Contrast Is Wrong Says NBA Legend – https://t.co/FR2BRbCL6g pic.twitter.com/wh3yT3OVLU — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) December 1, 2018

Young is a huge fan of NBA legend, Rod Strickland.

Young reached out to him for guidance last summer before he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks.

“He reached out to me to ask me how he could ever have a game like that,” Rod Strickland told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I basically told him that that’s part of the process. What you experience one game is good because now you know what’s in front of you…I told him it’s going to make him better.”

“He sees the court, so I think he has a bright future. The way the NBA is played now, with the court spread– whether he’s on the ball or off the ball, he can make plays, he can make shots. The NBA is looking for shot makers. The NBA is threes, drop the ball and kick it to threes, transition threes, and ball screen. That’s mostly the NBA. I think he’s good enough to do that.”

Hoops guru and Fox Sports contributor Rashad Phillips tells Scoop B Radio that he believes Trae Young is the future of basketball.

Am I still crazy? I received hate mail, tweets and more for speaking what I know. I told every major network that Trae should be the number 1 pick. Atlanta knew I was speaking truth and they listened to me. #Yoda #TrueToAtlanta https://t.co/r6hFKPk52W — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) June 23, 2019

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Rashad Phillips and I discussed year one of Trae Young.

Check Out The Transcript below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: College prospect and NBA Draft Guru Rashad Phillips is joining me on the line, via Scoop B radio. Show him some love online at SportsTalk2319.com, follow his twitter @RP3natural. You can catch him on Colin Cowherd shows, he’s all over the Fox sports landscape, making it happen. If you look at his Twitter profile. I’m talking to you now, your pinned tweet is a bomb tweet. You discussing Trae Young. Why do you think it took him so long to adjust in the early parts of the season and what do you think the late surge came from?

Rashad Phillips: I think that it has something to do what the position of the NBA right now. The point guard position and quarterback positions are the hardest positions to adjust to. When you go from college to the pros it takes a while to use to the speed of the game. Know the Temperaments of all 14 of your teammates, where they like the ball, you have to know the coaches temperaments, there’s a lot of things to being a point guard is like joggling 8 different things. You’ve got to be a great multitasker. So it takes you a little more time playing off the ball like a Luca Doncic. Guys that don’t have that responsibilities well they can just constantly allow everyone else to figure that out while. Trae struggled early, well I won’t say struggled adjusted later caused he had to figure all those things out. Once he figured them all out he became one of the best point guards in the NBA.

This is really an incredible image for me. Seeing @TheTraeYoung face to face speaking with the analyst @RP3natural that had the foresight AND THE GUTS to go before the nation and say Young was the best prospect in the draft- heresy at the time and still is. They will learn. pic.twitter.com/SeYiPX96Yj — Epic (@TheyLoveMyEther) November 4, 2018

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You said a mouthful there man. I think in a high pace game which basketball is. There’s a lifestyle adjustment, climate, leaving college when you can eat whatever you want and then going to the NBA where you can’t eat that.

Rashad Phillips: Yeah it’s a total difference. A 19 year old coming in, taking the keys to the franchise he had to adjust, he had to live in his own home. There’s the driving to and from practice. Dealing with the media, there’s a lot to joggle there with a 19 year old point guard and I think he exceeded my expectations.