Baker Mayfield Has ‘Earned Right’ to Voice Opinion, Former Coach Says

Baker Mayfield isn’t shy to share what’s on his mind, whether there’s a microphone in front of him or not.

Since his college days, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has been one of the more quotable characters in the game of football — for better or for worse.

This offseason, Mayfield has made headlines for two instances where his comments have caused a little bit of a stir: first when he expressed how he felt about teammate Duke Johnson Jr.’s trade request, and then more recently with some poignant comments on the Texas Longhorns and their quarterback, Sam Ehlinger.

When former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher was asked about Mayfield’s outspokenness, he had no problem at all.

“He’s earned the right to say what he feels,” Fisher said on NFL Network. “He needs to continue to back it up. I’d be more concerned if he got quiet all of the sudden. But his teammates respect him. But he’s proven in a very short amount of time he’s an excellent leader.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Embraces Baker Mayfield’s Leadership Style

That’s the a similar take to what Odell Beckham Jr. had on Mayfield’s leadership style when asked about his new QB at Browns’ minicamp.

“For him to speak his mind, it’s always good for the leader of your team to kinda have that and everybody follow that lead. If he steers off, that’s what this team’s here to guide him on the right path, but I don’t see him really doing anything too wrong,” Beckham said at minicamp. “He speaks his mind. Freedom of speech, you have a right to your own opinion. That’s what he does, and I personally love it.

“I watched Baker since Oklahoma,” Beckham Jr. continued. “I think it’s the confidence he carries himself with. You can’t coach that on anybody. That’s something that comes within you, and he really has that. It’s on display always.”

Former No. 1 overall pick David Carr was also asked about Mayfield and said there wouldn’t be a problem unless it started affecting other guys in the locker room.

“The only issue I could see is if guys are continually being asked about it in the locker room,” Carr said. “And as he grows, he might not want to answer questions about this stuff anymore. At some point, he might just not say as much to the media.”

