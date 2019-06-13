Blues Championship Parade on Tap After Game 7 Rout

Hey, St. Louis residents. Expect Gloria to be blaring throughout your streets very soon. The Blues secured their first-ever Stanley Cup Finals Wednesday, as they routed the Bruins 4-1 in Boston. The franchise that hadn’t even won a game in the Finals before took three at TD Garden to make history.

With a pair of goals from Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo in the final minutes of the first period, St. Louis relied on goalie Jordan Binnington the rest of the way. The 25-year old made 32 saves, as Braydon Schenn and Zach Stanford added one more score each. Matt Grzelcyk recorded the only goal for the Bruins.

The Blues also won a title for Laila Anderson, the 11-year old superfan who travelled from St. Louis for Game 7. She is suffering from HLH, but has survived the disease longer than most.

It denied Boston yet another championship parade after the Red Sox and Patriots both recently won titles. Here’s what we know about the Blues parade plans at this time.

Blues Victory Parade

The moment many have waited a lifetime to see happen!!! Celebrate, St. Louis!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xTzDHsiO8Z — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 13, 2019

Date: TBD

Time: TBD

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

TV Information: TBD

In terms of route, past precedent could provide clues on what streets will be closed down. When the Cardinals won the World Series in 2011, the parade started on 18th and Market Street downtown near Union Station, according to STL Today. It headed east on Market, turned south on 7th Street and ended at Busch Stadium.

Considering that Busch Stadium is just a half mile away from Enterprise Center, expect the route to cover similar ground, but to end instead at the hockey arena. The St. Louis Dispatch has already leaked that the route will involve Market Street.

When Boston has won championships in the past, Mayor Marty Walsh gave statements about parade details. At this time, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has not provided any statements.

Premature Championship Ads & Plans

In preparation for the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final, some of our readers got a sneak peak at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues, the fans and St. Louis. We apologize for the sneak peak and hope to share their messages with everyone very soon! — St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) June 9, 2019

After the Blues took a 3-2 series lead, an ad celebrating a Stanley Cup title leaked in the e-version of the St. Louis Dispatch. Owner Tom Stillman wrote a letter that thanked fans for “the elation of breaking through and bringing St. Louis its first-ever Stanley Cup.”

“Winning the Stanley Cup was a dream come true for so many of you. All of us will remember where we were, what we did and how we felt when the Blues brought the Cup home,” wrote Stillman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch quickly retracted the ad/letter, while issuing a followup statement. “In preparation for the outcome of the Stanley Cup Final, some of our readers got a sneak peek at what our advertisers are hoping to say to the Blues, the fans and St. Louis. We apologize for the sneak peek and hope to share their messages with everyone very soon!”

One thing we do know: the Blues figured out where the team is going to celebrate once they get back to St. Louis. According to a tweet by WPRI 12’s Ruthie Polinsky after Game 5, “The Blues have the entire top floor of a downtown bar rented out for tonight. #StanleyCup celebrations are planned.”

Again, to reiterate: this article will be updated once parade plans are made official.