Brad Marchand: Memes & Jokes About the ‘Rat’

Brad Marchand memes will be out in full force regardless of the outcome of tonight’s Game 7 matchup against the St. Louis Blues. Marchand and the rest of the Boston Bruins are set to face the Blues at 8 p.m. at the TD Garden in Boston. A Boston win will see the city to its seventh Stanley Cup victory.

As intense as both fanbases have been during the playoffs, there’s still been plenty of levity, as their favorite teams compete on the National Hockey League’s biggest stage. Marchand, one of pro hockey’s more willing villains, is often the target for opposing fans’ zingers — and occasionally from Bruins fans as well.

Brad Marchand Is Known as ‘The Rat’

What Athletes Look Like Animals?http://t.co/q4shCtgzeJ (#3 Brad Marchand = Rat) pic.twitter.com/CpzBhYLqtF — Not ESPN (@NOTHESPN) July 29, 2014

Marchand is known for a playing style that is often on the line — or over it, according to some — of what’s legal in hockey. This penchant for edgy, sometimes dangerous play has earned him the nickname “The Rat” (some say it’s also based on his facial features). As such, many of the jokes about Marchand center around rats in some form or another.

EPIC RAT BATTLES OF HISTORY BRAD MARCHAND VS. TUTTER •RT for Tutter (Bear & The Big Blue House)

•LIKE for Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins) pic.twitter.com/VDhlN5dnsR — ty (@RAPSDlEHARD) April 19, 2018

But Marchand is not the only NHL player with a reputation for playing on/over the edge. The Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri have also earned reps for playing aggressively (and what opposing fans often call “dirty). Such is beautifully illustrated by this fan, who also seems to like Harry Potter:

Another Potter fan seems to think Marchand looks more like the goblin Griphook than Ron Weasley’s pet rat, Scabbers.

If you think Marchand would be bothered by this particular moniker, spoiler alert: he is not. In fact, it would seem Marchand embraces the villain role. He was a good enough sport to pose in front of this fan’s poster at last year’s All-Star Game in Tampa, Florida.

Brad Marchand embraces his inner rat at the all-star game pic.twitter.com/7mM8P5q4Xl — Wiser Fans (@WiserFan) January 29, 2018

And Boston fans aren’t shy about embracing Marchand’s sobriquet either, like this fan, who immortalized No. 63 as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ rodent sensei, Master Splinter.

The badmen say Brad Marchand is a rat. Joke is on them now because he’s been made into the coolest rat of all time. Don’t worry @Bmarch63 I got your back pic.twitter.com/RDPa4lYL5Y — Spartan 117 (@seanymoshow) April 11, 2019

He Has a Penchant for Kissing & Licking Opposing Players

For reasons he hasn’t publicly addressed, Marchand has a history of kissing or licking opposing players, most recently the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ryan Callahan during last year’s playoffs.

While it’s likely just another way for Marchand to get under someone’s skin, it’s bizarre enough to inspire plenty of jokes. For example, this fan suggests Marchand has a place in adult entertainment when he retires from playing:

Or perhaps Marchand can be the next Dr. Seuss.

And the Brad Marchand licking memes don’t stop there.

*Brad Marchand “One of these is fun to lick. The other is an ice cream cone” #NHL #TBLvsBOS pic.twitter.com/0B1kKr0qWe — Maple Leaf Fan (@LeafFan1917) May 5, 2018

