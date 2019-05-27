Katrina Sloane, Brad Marchand’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, nee Sloane, will be rooting for the Boston Bruins as they take on the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals. The best of seven series will split time between Boston and St. Louis and Katrina is expected to be in attendance at all home games at the very least.

Katrina, who became Mrs. Marchand in 2015, will more than likely bring her two kids — son Sloane, from a previous relationship, and daughter Sawyer, with Marchand — along with her to watch the Bruins play for the Cup.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Is into Design & Has Worked in Real Estate

Katrina Marchand has her real estate license. It doesn’t appear as though she has sold houses in recent years, but she was active in 2015. According to a profile on Zillow, Katrina received 5 stars from reviews left by clients.

“I was looking to buy a condo on the waterfront and I dealt with several different agents and the best choice I ever made was to work with Katrina to find a home. She went above and beyond to make sure she found the home I couldn’t live without. Katrina was very accommodating, extremely knowledgeable, and she was very upfront and honest with every part of the process. I have never been happier with a home and I owe it all to Katrina I would recommend her to anyone who is in the market for a new home,” reads one review.

Additionally, Katrina appears to be into home design and often posts photos of interiors on social media. In fact, she has a section on her Instagram page dedicated to design.

Mrs. Marchand has also done some work with Travis Sachs, the executive vice president of CL Properties. It’s unclear exactly what Katrina did or if she sold houses for the company, but it looks like she was part of a shoot of some kind, as evidenced by the photo above.

Back in April, she took her kids to a fabric store and posted about it on social media.

2. She Grew up in Rhode Island & She’s a Major Bruins Fan

Katrina grew up in Bristol, Rhode Island, about an hour from the city of Boston. The town has sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Growing up so close to Massachusetts, Katrina grew up rooting for Boston sports teams. Who knew that one day she would marry a Boston Bruins player? Of course, she still loves the Bruins — perhaps even more so after finding love with Marchand.

Over the years, Katrina has become great friends with other Bruins WAGs. In recent weeks, she’s posted some photos with her “ride or die ladies,” all of whom wore matching jackets during Game 2 of a playoff game back in April. Check out one of the pics below.

3. She Married Marchand in 2015

The Marchands made their love official in 2015. The wedding was described as a “spectacle” by wedding photographer Nathan Coe.

“[They] hosted at a private estate in the countryside it was beautifully curated and styled. Shabby Chic throughout and full of wonderful touches of bar lounges under great oak trees and tiki tents for the kids during dinner,” reads a description of the couple’s wedding on Coe’s website.

Katrina had 13 bridesmaids while her hubby had seven groomsmen. The bride wore a stunning white gown with a lace overlay and the groom looked dapper in a gray-hued sued. Katrina’s son, Sloane, served as the ring bearer. Before the ceremony, Sloane walked down the makeshift aisle carrying a sign that read, “Poppa, here comes mommy.”

The wedding cake was simple with three round tiers, topped with blush-colored roses.

4. She Has a Son From a Previous Relationship & a Daughter With Marchand

Katrina has a son from a previous relationship. The young boy, named Sloane, appears to be about 7 or 8 years old. He has adapted well to having a stepdad and gets along really great with Brad.

In 2017, the Marchands expanded their family. Katrina gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Sawyer.

During a recent game, Marchand shared a sweet moment with his little girl, who was sitting just behind the glass. You can see the clip below.

Brad hasn’t been shy about praising his wife for being an awesome mom.

“Happy mothers day to the most amazing mother and the rock of this family! We love you so much,” Marchand captioned a photo of his wife on Mother’s Day.

No word on whether or not Katrina and Brad plan on having more children.

5. She Loves to Travel & Went to Italy Last Year

Katrina loves to travel and she and Brad get away whenever they can. In 2016, she posted pictures from a beach in Bermuda. Earlier that same year, she was in St. Thomas.

Last year, Katrina and Brad traveled to the Bahamas in the offseason. A little less than a year ago, the happy couple went to Italy. Based on the photo memories on Katrina’s Instagram page, the two had the vacation of a lifetime. They saw the stunning Amalfi Coast, spent time in Capri and made a stop in Ravello.

Traveling and seeing new places has become a hobby for Katrina and Brad and they will more than likely jet off somewhere exotic after the hockey season comes to a close. First, Brad has a Stanley Cup to chase.