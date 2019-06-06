Breaking: Eagles Sign Carson Wentz to Contract Extension

The deal is done, just like that. The Eagles and Carson Wentz agreed to a four-year contract extension Thursday evening that will keep the franchise quarterback in Philadelphia through 2024. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal was valued at $128 million over four years, including $107 million in guarantees. That puts the total length and price of the contract at $154 million over six years.

The $107 million in guarantees is believed to be the largest doled out in NFL history. Wentz will earn $22.8 million in 2020, according to Spotrac. The Eagles will hold a press conference to officially announce the news Monday at the NovaCare Complex. In the meantime, Wentz addressed Eagles fans in a personal video, via Twitter.

The Eagles selected Wentz with the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft after making a blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Browns to move up and get their guy. The quarterback has thrown for 10,152 yards and 70 touchdowns since arriving in Philadelphia, while posting a 63.7% completion percentage in 40 career games.

Wentz was on the cusp of an MVP season in 2017 until an ACL tear shortened his season, allowing backup Nick Foles to lead the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl. Even so, he still ranks third in passing touchdowns per game (2.3) and trails only Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck in that department.

Wentz was looking for a contract in the range of $30 million per year, according to previous reports. Earlier in the offseason, Eagles GM Howie Roseman refused to talk about it.

“We’re going to look again and have the meeting with the coaching staff this week and talk about kind of where we are and what we’re trying to do going forward,” Howie Roseman told reporters. “We haven’t had a lot of substance in those conversations, and because we want to have relationships with our players where we keep those talks close to the vest, I don’t know that it would be helpful to talk about any player, about what we want to do.”

