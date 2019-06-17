Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend, Jena Sims, Cheers on Golfer at U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka’s girlfriend, Jena Sims, is supporting golfer Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open. Sims posted a photo with a friend who is with her at the tournament and has also been adding additional pictures from Pebble Beach to her Instagram Story.

Sims and Koepka made sure to avoid an awkward moment prior to the final round of the U.S. Open. The couple kissed as cameras rolled right before Koepka walked to the driving range. There was a bit of a controversy when Sims appeared to be rejected as she went in for a kiss prior to the PGA Championship. Koepka’s girlfriend is an actress and model who now gets approached at tournaments by fans as Golf.com detailed.

A teenage boy was nearby. “Are you Koepka’s girlfriend?” he asked. “Yes,” Sims replied with a smile. The boy’s face lit up. “Can I take a photo with you?” Sims graciously obliged. “I told you it was her!” he crowed to his friend. The photo-op opened the floodgates, as several other fans waited for their souvenir snapshot.

Sims has a busy career balancing life as an actress and model, but still finds time to give back through a non-profit called Pageant of Hope that she helped start. Sims just returned from a trip to the Bahamas where she worked with youth in the area. Prior to the trip, Sims explained on Instagram why she is so passionate about the organization.

My mission since 2004, was to teach children and teens facing challenges the importance of inner beauty and self confidence through the @pageantofhope. Can’t wait to head back to one of my favorite places in the world, Gambier Village in 2 weeks! Special thanks @yesisoccer 💞👑 @erikruthoff 📸

Brooks Koepka’s Girlfriend Grew Up a Golf Fan

Sims was a golf fan even before she started dating Koepka. The couple met at Augusta during the Masters, which was significant to Sims who grew up in Georgia.

“I say I dabble in golf,” Sims noted to Golf Digest. “Dare I tell anyone I play, they always have to ask me what my handicap is. I dabble. I really enjoy swinging a club. My dad’s a really good golfer down in Georgia. So I’m really familiar with the sport, and I’ve always been a fan of watching it. Brooks will have to give me a couple lessons before I go out there and play a full 18. And he hasn’t yet.”