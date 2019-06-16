WATCH: Brooks Koepka Finally Kisses Girlfriend Jena Sims at U.S. Open

When Brooks Koepka entered his final round at the PGA Championship in May, he snubbed a kiss from his beautiful girlfriend Jena Sims in the walk up to the first tee. He almost felt the negative juju from the decision, holding onto the title despite a 4-over par effort.

He chose not the mess with karma on Sunday, kissing Sims as he approached his opening tee at Pebble Beach Golf Course. FOX play-by-play announcer Joe Buck made sure everyone knew, as the previous non-kiss made social media waves.

Here’s the photo evidence, with a humorous transcription from Twitter user Dylan Dethier.

Joe Buck, actual quote just now: “The kiss has happened! The kiss has happened! Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims…The kiss. Has happened.” pic.twitter.com/LmGbzQ8JWd — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) June 16, 2019

As our own Jonathan Adams writes, Sims is making her presence felt at PGA Tour events on a weekly basis. She told Golf.com that it is not uncommon for fans to recognize her at tournaments and request a picture with her. As Adams writes, “the model and actress noted that she has her quirks and just enjoys making Koepka laugh when he is away from the golf course.”

“He’s very aware of his success and the timing of our relationship,” Sims told Golf.com. “I can’t take the credit for that. All I can do is make him happy. I’m quirky and weird, I like to make him laugh. I encourage him to be himself.”

