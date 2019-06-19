Byron Jones Hilariously Trolls Cowboys Teammate On Twitter [LOOK]

There’s no shortage of athleticism on an NFL roster. There are guys who can jump out of the gym, run at cheetah-like speeds and bench press insane amounts of weight.

Dallas Cowboys corner Jourdan Lewis decided he wanted to show off a little of what he could do while playing basketball recently. A video of the 5-foot-10 defensive back dunking hit social media and left many in awe.

The praise from the internet didn’t last long before Lewis’ teammates and defensive back buddies decided to chime in.

“They lowering rims at 24 fitness now? Cool,” corner Byron Jones wrote in response to the video.

They lowering rims at 24 fitness now? Cool https://t.co/I1EJPoux07 — Byron Jones (@Byron31Jump) June 19, 2019

Chidobe Awuzie chimed in as well, saying he Lewis should team up and put Jones on a poster.

Jones has some room to talk trash because at the NFL combine in 2015 he put up ridiculous numbers. Jones notched a vertical jump of 44 1/2 inches, which ESPN said was just a half-inch below the highest combine leap in nine years at the time. Jones also put up a world-record broad jump of 12 feet, 3 inches, according to the Hartford Courant.

Follow the Heavy Dallas Cowboys page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jones was not a highly touted prospect out of UConn — ranked as the 25th corner entering the combine. But his athletic ability moved him up to the first round, where the Cowboys took him with the 27th overall pick. He was a second-team All-Pro last season.

Lewis played for Michigan in college and was picked in the third round by the Cowboys in 2017.

Cowboys CB Byron Jones Ranks Among Top 100 NFL Players

Coming off his best season as a pro, Jones got some love as one of the top players in the NFL by CBS columnist Pete Prisco on his list of the “Top 100 Players in the NFL of 2019”

Jones was ranked No. 85, just ahead of Tampa Bay pass-catcher Mike Evans.

“He had his breakout season as a cover player in 2018, moving to corner full time. He’s there to stay,” Prisco wrote of Jones.

The Cowboys had seven picks in all and were the team with the second most selections. Ezekiel Elliott (16), DeMarcus Lawrence (26), Zach Martin (46), Tyron Smith (58), Jaylon Smith (80) and Travis Frederick (99) were the other ranked Cowboys on the list.

Rams defensive tackle and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is the No. 1 ranked player, follow by NFL MVP and Madden cover athlete, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

READ NEXT: Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott A Major Snub On List Ranking Starting RBs