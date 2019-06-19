Dak Prescott Gets Major Disrespect on NFL’s Top-100 List

Pete Prisco of CBS unleashed his rankings of the “Top 100 Players in the NFL of 2019” on Wednesday, and while the Dallas Cowboys got some love, there was one glaring omission.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — who helped lead the team to the NFC East title last season and made the Pro Bowl — was not on the list. Not even in the “just missed” honorable mention section.

Quarterbacks who were on the list — other than the obvious — were Eagles QB Carson Wentz, Browns second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield and Rams signal caller Jared Goff.

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was also left off the list, which should be upsetting for a franchise that hopes to ink both their star wide receiver and quarterback to lucrative extensions this offseason.

Other than those snubs, Prisco did give America’s Team some love on the list, with seven players within in the top 100 — the second most behind only the San Diego Chargers eight picks. The Saints and Chiefs are close behind with six apiece.

Rams defensive tackle and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald is the No. 1 ranked player, follow by NFL MVP and Madden cover athlete, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where Do the Other Cowboys Rank on the List?

Ezekiel Elliott is the highest ranked Cowboy, coming in at No. 16.

“He led the league in rushing last year and should again push for that title. The health of Dallas’ line should make him even better in 2019,” Prisco said of Elliott.



Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is next, sliding in just outside the top 25 at No. 26. The Cowboys

“Cowboys gave him a big-money deal for a reason this offseason. He is an issue for any offense with his ability to come off the edge,” Prisco said of Lawrence.

Three of the Cowboys offensive lineman made the cut, with center Zack Martin being the highest ranked at 46.

“Like the entire Dallas line, he wasn’t as good last season as he was the year before. But he continues to be a dominant guard in both the run and pass game,” Prisco said.

Tyron Smith (58) and Travis Frederick (99) were the other offensive lineman from the Cowboys’ roster to make it.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith (80) and Pro Bowl corner Byron Jones (85) joined Lawrence as defensive representatives for Dallas. Second-year linebacker Leighton Vander Esch just missed the cut.

