Dak Prescott Hints Contract Extension May Be Coming Sooner Than Later

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have handled contract negotiations in similar ways. They’ve featured a mixture of optimism, but very little coming to light on details and a potential timeline. So when Prescott was asked about his contract extension on Thursday, his answer wasn’t the slightest bit surprising.

To give some context first, the Cowboys quarterback made these comments while pulling off a cowboy hat, which can be seen below courtesy of Cowboys analyst Lindsay Draper.

And when Prescott was asked about how soon he expects the news of the extension, the quarterback teased fans a bit with an answer that may point to it coming sooner than later. Prescott’s quote comes courtesy of USA TODAY’s Jori Epstein.

“I’ve got my Cowboy hat on,” Dak said, wearing a Stetson. “So I’m a Cowboy. Let’s say that.”

Obviously, the quarterback doesn’t appear to be sweating his deal at all at this point, which is good news, but not all that surprising. There’s still a good chance that talks could go into training camp, which would make sense. But the timing of it, as long as it’s done before the season gets underway, would likely work out well for all parties involved.

Dak Prescott Not Sweating Contract Extension

During the same media session, Prescott also stated that “it happens when it happens,” as Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News reported. These comments came just prior to the above statements from Dak about wearing his Cowboy hat. It’s great to hear from the young signal-caller, and he obviously knows that a deal is on the horizon.

As far as how that contract could look, we may be able to evaluate the recent extension the Philadelphia Eagles gave to Carson Wentz to at least get a general idea.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wentz’s deal is worth roughly $128 million over four years with a massive $107 million in guarantees. This makes Wentz’s total contract worth $154 million over six years. One big question mark will be how Prescott’s guarantees look compared to what the Eagles handed out, as that’s an incredibly large number.

Jason Garrett Praises Dak Prescott’s Focus Amid Contract Talks

While Prescott and the Cowboys have surely been involved in talks over recent weeks during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, it doesn’t appear to have impacted the quarterback’s focus. Head coach Jason Garrett admitted as much recently when speaking with reporters and praised Prescott’s desire to be great as well.

“He’s accomplished a lot in his career so far, but he has this edge about him that he wants to be great. He comes into this building every day with that desire. And when you have that approach, you’re going to get better.” Garrett told reporters.

