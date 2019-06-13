Cowboys’ Jason Garrett Addresses Dak Prescott Altercation

Jason Garrett isn’t sweating the fact that his quarterback got a bit heated with a fellow teammate during Dallas Cowboys’ minicamp practice Wednesday. Instead, he’s feeling just the opposite and appears to even be fine with the fiery competitiveness which was on full display from Dak Prescott.

According to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, Prescott kept the ball on a read option play and was met by safety Jeff Heath at the line of scrimmage. From there, the two were jawing at each other when teammates stepped in to break it up.

When Garrett addressed the play during Thursday’s presser, he spoke about how Prescott is simply a “natural competitor,” as Jori Epstein of USA TODAY revealed.

“Sometimes that competition brings out the best in us. [Dak]’s just a natural competitor.” Garrett stated, per Epstein on Twitter.

Dak Prescott Receives High Praise From Jason Garrett

There have been nothing but rave reviews coming in thus far during practices as it relates to Prescott. While the young quarterback is still working on finalizing a contract extension with the Cowboys, he’s been focused on business as usual throughout the process.

During a press conference last week, Garrett spoke to reporters and spoke about Prescott’s desire to be great.

“He’s accomplished a lot in his career so far, but he has this edge about him that he wants to be great. He comes into this building every day with that desire. And when you have that approach, you’re going to get better.” Garrett told reporters.

The 25-year-old quarterback has impressed over his first three NFL seasons, throwing for 10,876 yards while completing 66.1 percent of his passes with 67 touchdowns. He’s tacked on 18 rushing touchdowns for good measure along with 944 yards on the ground. In turn, it’s not the slightest bit surprising that the Cowboys are ready and willing to open the checkbook for their young signal-caller.

Dak Prescott Contract Extension Timeline

It’s unknown exactly when Prescott and the Cowboys will come to terms on a new deal, but the hope is obviously sooner than later. During a recent Q&A with Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, the analyst addressed the topic and spoke about the fact that training camp is a realistic timeline.

Machota also stated that he’d be “surprised” if a deal didn’t get done before the season got underway.

I think it’s more likely to get done during training camp, though. Either way, I’d be surprised if it’s not done by the time the season starts. Both sides have made offers, so the lines of communication are obviously open. Both sides want to get it done. QB contract talks generally die down during the season. Neither side wants that on the mind of the most important player on the field. To eliminate that distraction, I predict Prescott’s deal is the next one to get done for the Cowboys.

Regardless of when the deal comes, one thing that appears to be a near-lock is that Prescott is going to get paid very soon. And shortly after that, the Cowboys will likely turn their full attention to Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper.

