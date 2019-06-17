Cowboys Coach Addresses Toughest Part of Working With Dak Prescott

Players and coaches around the Dallas Cowboys have seen a noticeable change from quarterback Dak Prescott this offseason.

Prescott — who is entering his fourth season — has been all business in his preparation to lead the Cowboys back to the playoffs and hopefully improve the team’s a Divisional Round exit a year ago.

“I’ve always been vocal,” Prescott said this week, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I can probably say this year I’ve been more stern. Not necessarily mean, but I expect a lot from these guys, especially guys that have been here. And I want them to expect the same from me.”

Cowboys quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna said that Prescott isn’t a guy that just checks things off his list. He has a purpose and drive for everything he does — whether that be working in the weight room, or getting in time with his wide receivers.

That, along with the chip Prescott carries on his shoulder as a former fourth round pick, is what has helped him carry the Cowboys to three-straight winning seasons and a pair of NFC East titles.

But it also makes Kitna’s job as a coach a little harder, needing to have something ready to go every day.

“The goal is to be your best self all the time. For him, that’s his mindset. That’s what sets him apart,” Kitna said. ”It’s a unique mindset that very few people have. It’s fun to coach that. It’s also challenging to coach that cause you know you better have something every day for him cause he’s not just going to ‘oh okay’, take it easy. ‘What are we doing? What’s this for?’ And those are great things. That’s a great mindset that he has.”

Dak Prescott Is Chasing Greatness, Jason Witten Says

After returning from a one year retirement spent in the Monday Night Football booth, Jason Witten has returned to the Cowboys. He’s been among the players to commend Prescott on his improvements both on and off the field.

“He’s always been a great leader and how he’s gone about it, but he sets the tone for this football team and you can see the improvement,” Witten told the Cowboys official site. “I know I can, from being away for a year, with how much he’s improved with his game as a quarterback.”

Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News said that Witten noted Dak’s drive — something they have in common.

“He wants to great,” Witten said. “He truly is chasing greatness.”

Dak Prescott’s Contract No. 1 Priority for Cowboys

Prescott is among the many Dallas Cowboys players in search of long-term deals with the team this offseason.

The others include, running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive back Byron Jones — all Pro Bowl talents.

The team already locked up DeMarcus Lawrence to deal this offseason that was the richest in franchise history, according to Forbes.

Prescott is due to make just $2 million this year and the Cowboys have enjoyed quite the bargain since he took the reigns from Tony Romo as the starter. Prescott didn’t make more than $630,000 in his previous three years in the league.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported recently on NFL Network that the quarterback’s contract is the team’s top to-do this offseason heading into training camp at the end of July.

“This is priority No. 1 for them going forward into training camp,” Rapoport said.“They have a couple other big ones. Amari Cooper is another deal they’d like to do, and Ezekiel Elliott would like a new deal as well.”

