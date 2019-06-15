Dallas Cowboys Have Top 5 Roster Talent, NFL Insider Says

With a ton of big names switching NFL uniforms this offseason, it would be easy to overlook a team like the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys made some nice additions — adding the likes of Randall Cobb and Robert Quinn — but flew relatively under the radar as player’s like Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown and LeVeon Bell all found new squads.

But despite not making a huge splash, one NFL insider still believes the roster in Dallas is a top-five collection of talent.

In his weekly NFL Mailbag, Jay Glazer was asked for the team that nobody is really talking about this offseason that surprises him the most?

Glazer’s answer: the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’d say the Cowboys, which is odd because they are the Cowboys,” Glazer wrote. “They’ve somehow flown under the radar. That’s a rarity. I think roster-wise, top to bottom, the Cowboys are top-five in the league.”

In all, after injury replacements, six Cowboys played in the Pro Bowl last year: Byron Jones (CB), rookie Leighton Vander Esch (LB), Amari Cooper (WR), Ezekiel Elliott (RB), Dak Prescott (QB) and DeMarcus Lawrence (DE).

That gives the Cowboys a returning Pro Bowler at nearly every key position but offensive line.

But up front, Dallas also gets the services of former All-Pro Travis Frederick back at center to pair with guard Zac Martin, who was ranked No. 40 on Pro Football Focus’ list of the NFL’s 50 best players entering the the 2019 season.

Frederick spent the 2018 season on the injured reserve list dealing with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

It will continue to be an interesting offseason as the team looks to lock up their three big offensive stars with new deals. Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are all on the final year of their rookie deals.

Dak Prescott is No. 1 Priority For Cowboys

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network Thursday that Dak Prescott’s contract is at the top of the Cowboys’ to-do this offseason — ahead of Elliott and Cooper.

“This is priority No. 1 for them going forward into training camp,” Rapoport reported.“They have a couple other big ones. Amari Cooper is another deal they’d like to do, and Ezekiel Elliott would like a new deal as well.”

Prescott didn’t make more than $630,000 in his previous three years in the league.

The Dallas Cowboys might have to get creative to keep all their pieces long term, but have them for at least one more year.

