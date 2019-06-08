Dak Prescott’s Expected Contract Extension Timeline Reason for Optimism

The expected contract extension for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is coming, but the big question is when it’ll be finalized. Obviously, there’s still some negotiating to be done between the two sides, and Carson Wentz’s new extension with the Philadelphia Eagles is likely to have an impact. Regardless, the outlook remains optimistic on the 25-year-old’s new deal which will keep him in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

While many had held out hope that Prescott would put pen to paper in the recent days or weeks, somewhat of a more realistic timeline estimation was provided. During a recent Q&A with fans, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News was asked if Prescott would receive his deal before training camp.

Machota stated that it’s possible, but pointed to a more realistic option being the extension getting done at some point during training camp. He also pointed out that he’d be “surprised” if it’s not done before the season, which is good news.

Will Dak Prescott have a new contract by the time training camp opens in Oxnard? Machota: It’s possible. I think it’s more likely to get done during training camp, though. Either way, I’d be surprised if it’s not done by the time the season starts. Both sides have made offers, so the lines of communication are obviously open. Both sides want to get it done. QB contract talks generally die down during the season. Neither side wants that on the mind of the most important player on the field. To eliminate that distraction, I predict Prescott’s deal is the next one to get done for the Cowboys.

