Dallas Cowboys Minicamp: Injuries, Depth Chart and Updates

The Dallas Cowboys have assembled for their first mandatory practices of the season, but as Jason Garrett pointed out in his opening presser, not much is changing for the defending NFC East champs.

The Cowboys started the offseason out on the right foot, with nearly the entire roster participating in OTAs leading up to minicamp, save for those who were nursing injuries.

“For the most part it’s really similar to what we have been doing the last three weeks. The one thing is it’s mandatory, but we are fortunate our guys were here through all of OTAs,” Garret said. “The other thing is you are allowed to have a longer day, so we will have meetings after practice this week. We’ll watch the tape and review. “There’s always turnover,” Garrett added. “So anytime you work together and have shared commitment, that starts to create the bonds that you need going forward. That’s the best thing about football.”

Not everyone is healthy, however. Here is a list of players that are out or limited.

• Rookie lineman Connor McGovern is dealing with a pectoral injury that will keep him out of minicamp. The third-round pick suffered the injury at OTAs. He’s expected to be ready for training camp if all goes as planned.

Follow the Heavy Dallas Cowboys page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

• DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder), Antwaun Woods (shoulder) and Byron Jones (hip) are all staying on the sideline with injuries.

• Garrett said La’el Collins, Travis Frederick, Allen Hurns and Tavon Austin will participate in individual drills this week.

• The Cowboys’ skipper also said veterans Jason Witten, Sean Lee, Tyron Smith and Jameill Showers (ACL recovery) will be limited to two of the three minicamp days.

Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart Analysis

It’s just June, so who is getting reps and running with the starters is not necessarily indicative of who will be atop the depth chart in the fall.

However, Jon Machota tweeted out that the starting offense is as expected, including Witten at a tight end spot.

This was the first-team offense during today’s minicamp walk-through https://t.co/7KehuCKqJv — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 11, 2019

On defense, Sean Lee is moving to strong side backer. Garrett did not want to address how much he would be on the field for the Cowboys this season.

“I don’t know if we’re at that point,” Garrett told reporters. “We’re just trying to get everyone better and Sean is one of those guys that has great energy and leadership. He’s just someone that loves to play football. As we get close to this thing, we’ll sort out everyone’s role. He’s had a great offseason.”

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Dates

Following minicamp, the team has a long break before meeting up again on July 27 for training camp, which will be held in Oxnard, Calif.

Admission is free to see the Cowboys in training camp and most practices are open to the public.

The Blue/White scrimmage will be held on Aug. 4.

The team will hold First Responders Appreciation Day on Aug. 6 and Military Appreciation Day on Aug. 8.

READ NEXT: Cowboys WR Randall Cobb Speaks On Relationship With Aaron Rodgers