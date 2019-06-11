Cowboys WR Randall Cobb Speaks On Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

Randall Cobb is with a new team for the first time in his career.

Cobb — who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round and spent the first eight years of his career with the franchise — agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys in the offseason.

He spent much of his time in Green Bay building a relationship with his quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At Cowboys minicamp on Tuesday, Cobb spoke on his relationship Rodgers now that he’s on a new NFC squad.

“I mean that’s one of my good friends,” Cobb told USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “Football aside, that’s always going to be a good friend.”

Cobb, 28, ranks sixth in Packers franchise history with 470 receptions, and 11th in both receiving yards (5,524) and receiving touchdowns (41).

His a career-year came in 2014, a Pro Bowl campaign where he recorded 1,287 yards and 12 TDs. He’s declined in production since.

Rodgers was distraught to lose Cobb, putting up an social media post following his departure.

“I have to remind myself that some birds aren’t meant to be caged…And when they fly away, the part of you that knows it was a sin to lock them up does rejoice,” Rodgers wrote on a photo of him and Cobb together. “Still, the place you live in is that much more drab and empty that they’re gone. I guess I just miss my friend.”

His yards-per-reception has been between 9.9 and 10.5 since his 14.1-yard Pro Bowl year. He also missed seven games last season with a hamstring ailment.

Cobb has admitted it’s taken a little getting used to being in a new place after almost a decade up north with the Packers.

“I didn’t know where to go after each drill, each station,” Cobb told ESPN’s Todd Archer during OTAs. “So I’m just looking around, seeing where the other receivers are and finding my way around.”

He announced his signing with the Cowboys via a Toy Story GIF.

With the Cowboys, Cobb will fill a void in the slot left by the departure of Cole Beasley, who jetted for for the Bills on a four-year, $29 million deal.

Since leaving the team, Beasley has voiced his disdain for his former franchise.

“I’m just glad to be here,” Beasley told The Athletic, “where it’s 100 percent about ball and not a show or a brand. It’s purer here. I’m proud to be part of something like that.”

While Beasley is gone, Cobb will play alongside Amari Cooper, Allen Hurns and Jason Witten, among others.

So far at minicamp Cobb has shown good chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Prescott ended the two-minute work with a terrific touchdown pass to Randall Cobb after he spun to his left toward the sideline and managing to square his shoulders to find a sliver of space to get the ball to Cobb

Cowboys WR Randall Cobb had a nice one-handed grab while coming across the middle in 2-minute — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 11, 2019

The Cowboys also posted a video of Cobb making a one-handed grab.

Cobb might not be the threat he once was, but he gives Prescott and first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore a veteran presence in the wide receiver corps.

