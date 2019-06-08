Danny Green Contract: How Much Does Raptors Guard Make?

So much talk around the Raptors last offseason surrounded the trade that brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto from San Antonio. Obviously, that has panned out, as the All-Star forward has guided the franchise to its first-ever NBA Finals, as well as a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors.

That lead was fueled by the other name in that transaction: Danny Green. The former 3-point specialist for the Spurs nailed six of them en route to 18 points in the 123-109 victory in Game 3 Wednesday night. On the year, he has chipped in 10.3 points per game.

This level of production provides Toronto with a decision this upcoming offseason. The 32-year old guard will be an unrestricted free agent after earning the final $10 million of his 4-year, $40 million contract this past season.

Let’s look at his future in the NBA.

Free Agent Rumors Danny Green

Right at the beginning of the season, Green told The Score that “Toronto is gonna be hard to turn down” when free agency hits this summer.

“I don’t know where his mind is at for the future. I can’t predict or tell you,” he said about Leonard’s much-rumored future in Canada. “I can just tell you that the city of Toronto is gonna be hard to turn down after being there. I’ve been going every summer for the past 10-plus years. It’s a great city and the fans are amazing.”

He later doubled down on this enthusiasm for the Raptors on his “Inside the Green Room” podcast.

“For me, I like Toronto man — I’m loving it. I’m enjoying the city, it’s great, this country’s great. 37-million people behind us who show a lot of love wherever we go and take care of us. … It’s a little closer to home in New York — New York is right there so my family can visit,” Green said. “I’m enjoying it very much man, and if [the Raptors] want to have me for longer, I’m all for it. So we’ll see how this summer how it goes.”

According to Soaring Down South, the Atlanta Hawks are a team that needs “3-and-D” help in its backcourt.

One player in the playoffs who matches the description of “defensive backcourt help” is Danny Green of the Toronto Raptors. Green is battle-tested during his playoff runs with the San Antonio Spurs, and he has long been a sturdy three-and-D archetype at the two guard. During the 2018-19 season, Green was exceptional. In 80 games for Toronto, Green shot a career-high 45.5 percent from deep on a near-career-high 69 percent three-point attempt rate. He also got up 435 three-point attempts, which was also nearly a career-high.

Another option for Green could be a return to his hometown in New York. The Knicks are figuring to completely overhaul the roster this summer, hopefully signing at least one superstar between Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Green would be a veteran hand in the backcourt to complement their scoring.

However, Curtis Rush of Forbes states that Green is too valuable for the Raptors to let him go.

With Green, the Raptors have the long-range firepower that might get them to the Eastern Conference Final and even further. Green is not a player to be overlooked for his value to this club, even at age 31. Perhaps the people who worry about Leonard leaving town should also worry about Green going too.

If Green wants to stay and he continues to bomb the Warriors in the NBA Finals, both parties should come to an agreement to extend his stay in the Great White North.