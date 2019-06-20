Coming off an NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors and hitting free agency, Danny Green is one of the more sought after veteran role players. While Toronto seems likely to try and bring him back and keep the band together, if Leonard walks the Raptors’ plans could change dramatically, forcing Green back out onto the open market.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that could certainly use his services as they have a bare-bones roster that is desperate for outside shooting and defense. At his best, Green provides excellent help in both categories and would likely be in line for a much bigger role on an extremely thin Lakers roster.

Danny Green Talks Free Agency and Possibility of Joining Lakers

Here’s Danny Green talking about the possibility of joining the Lakers: “If they’re interested, it would be great.” 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/z7N7xWA5sD — Legendary Lakers (@goldlakerss) June 20, 2019

Admittedly, it sounds much more like Green is interested in staying with the Raptors first and foremost. Coming off a championship, Green himself even admits that “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

That said, Green seems open to the idea of negotiating with the Lakers and sounds open to at least hearing their offer out. The addition of Anthony Davis makes the Lakers an immediate title contender and give Green a path to another ring.

Danny Green’s Fit on the Lakers

Green had an excellent year as a lethal spot-up shooter in Toronto’s scheme, a role he would be expected to continue playing in on the Lakers. However, there is reason to believe that Green could outperform even last year’s improved output. Playing with LeBron James, Green should find himself on the receiving end of a number of kick-outs and wide open looks for three.

If defenses decide to sit tight on Green, they open up numerous driving lanes for James and too much room to operate for Anthony Davis. The ability to punish a defense regardless of which decision they make on defense is an element their offense lacked last season and something that could turn them from a great team into an NBA champion.