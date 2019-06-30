Warriors Free Agency: Knicks’ DeMarcus Cousins Interest Expected

Golden State Warriors big man, DeMarcus Cousins could have serious interest from the New York Knicks.

A four-time NBA All Star, Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal to play for the Golden State Warriors.

Last season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, Cousins suffered a serious Achilles’ injury.

For those keeping score at home: Boogie posted 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for New Orleans before tearing his Achilles last January.

It was widely believed that Cousins would return to the New Orleans Pelicans next season.

Things shifted when the Pelicans offered Julius Randle a deal after the Los Angeles Lakers renounced his rights.

This season, Cousins returned to the Warriors’ lineup and Boogie posted an impressive 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 30 regular-season games for the Warriors.

“Cousins is a big x-factor on that team,” NBA Insider, Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I’m really looking forward to see how Boogie is going to play, because with the Warriors he’s not going to get as many possessions as he did in Sacramento.”

“It’s a team full of high IQs,” Cousins told me in September.

“I believe everyone on our team has a very high IQ when it comes to the game of basketball. All of us know how to play the game of basketball.”

“We got guys with the same characteristics that– it’s like play-doh,” he told me.

“You can mold them into whatever you want them to be.”

The feelings were great and then…it happened: Cousins suffered a partially torn quadriceps in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Cousins had never appeared in the NBA Playoffs until this season. He missed 14 NBA Playoff games, but did return to the Warriors’ lineup in time for the NBA Finals.

With the attention set on Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant’s future in Golden State a constant subject of conversation, what’s next for Boogie?

Now in another off-season, here’s the million dollar question: Will he return to the Dubs?

“I don’t know. I’m open-minded. We will see what happens,” he told ESPN’s The Undefeated.

“He’s loyal,” Cousins’ high school coach, Otis Hughley told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast last summer.

No stranger to the hoops scene, quietly Hughley has coached in China and developed NBA big men like Brook Lopez, Al Jefferson, Zach Randolph and Tyson Chandler. Hughley later coached Cousins on the pro-level when he became a Sacramento Kings assistant coach during Cousins’ first few years with the team.

“I think everybody is trying to play leverage,” Hughley told Scoop B Radio.

“And hoping that everybody would fall out so they could get him for 10 cents on the dollar. DeMarcus is way too smart for that.”

File this: The New York Knicks do have interest in Cousins.

According to the New York Times’ Marc Stein: the Knicks were contemplating “extending a considerable one-year offer” to free agent DeMarcus Cousins this summer.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the Knicks don’t want to commit long-term money to someone not at the top of their free agents list, and Cousins would be one of those players. DeAndre Jordan is also on the list of big man the Knicks may want to bring back, and he would be a much smaller price tag than Cousins.