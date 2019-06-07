Why the Cleveland Browns Won’t Trade Duke Johnson Jr.

Duke Johnson Jr. wants out from the Cleveland Browns, but there’s a very good reason the team is wanting to keep him around.

Johnson is one of the most lethal pass-catching backs in the game and provides an important wrinkle for the Browns’ offense.

Pro Football Focus provided a stat on Friday that noted Johnson’s wild efficiency in the passing game. His 6% drop rate ranked ninth in the NFL among running back with a minimum of 50 targets.

Duke Johnson continued to show he’s a reliable receiving option out of the backfield in 2018. pic.twitter.com/jDnceVGQ3Z — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) June 7, 2019

Johnson was targeted 62 times, according to Fantasy Pros, which was No. 17 last year among running backs. At the top of the list was Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who had a whopping 123.

Duke Johnson ranks: #2 in yards/play (5.8)

#3 in explosiveness

#7 in success rate (52%) of 62 RBs on early down rushes+targets past 3 yrs. Playing the NFL's most-injury prone position last 4 yrs, he:

-NEVER missed a game

-Listed as questionable only 2x That's doing your job https://t.co/y6xdOz3ngX — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 4, 2019

Johnson, who also spent some time lining up in the slot, had 47 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns last season. While he does most of his damage in the passing game, Johnson added 40 carries for 201 yards on the ground.

His total was a little down from previous year partly thanks to the emergence of Nick Chubb, among other things, like the team changing offensive play callers mid-season.

In his three previous seasons with the Browns, Johnson had over 500 yards receiving, earning him a reputation as a lethal target out of the backfield.

Duke Johnson Jr. Stands By Trade Request at Minicamp

Johnson requested the trade after Kareem Hunt was picked up in the offseason, seeing his role in the offensive shrinking to an insignificant size. He stood by the request when mandatory minicamp opened this week.

Duke Johnson says he’ll be all in if he is still with the #Browns in September. But he still wants to be traded. pic.twitter.com/W81hlqJohY — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) June 4, 2019

“He wants to be traded,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said via Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network. “I want to win the lottery. It doesn’t matter. He’s under contract. He’s a Cleveland Brown he’s going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team.”

Kitchens has maintained that will not be the case and Johnson will have a role in the offense — especially with Hunt out the first half of the season serving a suspension.