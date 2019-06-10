Eagles Coach ‘Hopeful’ on Reunion with Darren Sproles

Count Duce Staley in the camp loudly pounding the drum for Darren Sproles returning to the Eagles. The assistant head coach has been in “constant communication” with Sproles and hopes the team can work something out.

Sproles has been vocal about his desire to play this season for any team that wants him. In addition to the Eagles, he has cited the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers as the squads high on his wish list. He has repeatedly said: “If the right team calls, then I’ll go back.”

However, it doesn’t seem like the phone has been ringing off the hook. Sproles will turn 36 on June 20, a ripe age not too appealing for a position like running back. Plus, the Eagles have already indicated that 24-year-old Boston Scott could take over the Sproles’ role.

“We have a player [RB] Boston Scott, who’s been on our roster since the end of last season or halfway through [last season]. He’s a guy that can kind of fill a Darren Sproles [role],” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. “He’s in that same body type and same quickness. We’re working him in a couple of different situations as a runner, as a punt returner, and just kind of getting a feel for him because he wasn’t a guy we initially brought onto our team early.”

Does a reunion with Sproles make sense? Not really, aside from the feel-good story angle of allowing an all-time great to go out on his own terms — and possibly another Super Bowl ring. (Yes, Sproles received one from the Eagles in 2018 despite hitting injured reserve and missing the team’s playoff run). Sproles did flash signs of life for the Eagles last season and racked up 280 all-purpose yards in six games down the stretch.

The veteran runner has also been keeping in shape this offseason, most notably working out with Eagles second-year back Donnel Pumphrey. Sproles still “got that edge.”

The Eagles still have not committed to a punt returner and fielding kicks is something Sproles has excelled at in his 13-year career. Staley has made it known that he would love Sproles back, but others in the organization need to share his enthusiasm to make it a reality. For now, the door is kind of open for a comeback.

