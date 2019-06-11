What Happened Today at Eagles Minicamp

The Eagles officially opened their mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. Everyone reported on time, meaning there will be no drama from anyone holding out this year. That’s a pretty good omen.

Of course, there was bad news to start the day: Miles Sanders will miss the entire minicamp. There was plenty of good news to soak in, too.

Mack Hollins was practicing for the first time since hitting injured reserve last September.

Proof that #Eagles WR Mack Hollins is still alive: pic.twitter.com/2tkyp3C9k2 — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) June 11, 2019

Ronald Darby was cutting and pivoting with no problem. So was Rodney McLeod. Meanwhile, Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones were the starting cornerbacks.

Rodney McLeod and Ronald Darby both with helmets on running before practice 👍🏼#Eagles pic.twitter.com/VLFQSUmhPo — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 11, 2019

Brandon Brooks looked great in a rehab session on the side field. So did Fletcher Cox.

Fletcher Cox and Brandon Brooks rehabbing on first dayof minicamp #Eagles pic.twitter.com/5b6uHnHGEd — Ed Kracz (@kracze) June 11, 2019

Malcolm Jenkins was there and hyping up his teammates as usual. Jenkins and newcomer Andrew Sendejo were the starting safeties.

Jason Peters was mentoring Andre Dillard and showering the rookie with wisdom.

Andre Dillard knows exactly where to stand. pic.twitter.com/Y2TUGDRmXR — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) June 11, 2019

How about Carson Wentz? The franchise was there hitting Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson perfectly in stride. There really is no shortage of weapons in the Eagles’ revamped offense.

👀 Eagles WRs DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery catching Passes from Carson Wentz This time last year neither Wentz or Jeffery were healthy and Jackson was not here so this time will be helpful building chemistry and timing @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/eqZd8HLR4R — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 11, 2019

Carson Wentz getting ready to start #Eagles minicamp pic.twitter.com/R9vIpwCc8w — Dave Uram (@MrUram) June 11, 2019

One notable absence was Nelson Agholor who was dealing with an “unspecified injury.” Greg Ward took the first-team reps in his place during 11-on-11 drills.

Perhaps the highlight of the first was a flick-flicker which saw Wentz hand it off to Jordan Howard who pitched it back to Wentz and then found J.J. Arcega-Whiteside 30 yards down the field. It was a thing of beauty, according to reporters on the scene.

#Eagles just pulled off a flea flicker, with Howard pitching it back to Wentz, who found Arcega-Whiteside deep — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 11, 2019

Sanders and Corey Clement did not practice as they deal with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!