Fans Break Twitter Watching Eagles Beat Patriots in Super Bowl

Eagles fans broke the internet — again. On Sunday evening, with nothing else intriguing on television, NFL Network re-aired Super Bowl LII (spoiler alert, it’s the one where the underdog Eagles upset the mighty New England Patriots, 41-33). Fortunately for the residents of Philadelphia, the outcome remained the same upon further review.

How many days until football is back, @fcoxx_91? THAT'S RIGHT…91! pic.twitter.com/UfxEiozPif — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) June 9, 2016

There are exactly 91 days until football once again overtakes the world, infiltrating the lives of formerly productive humans all over the United States. The hype machine went into overdrive Sunday when NFL Network highlighted the Patriots-Eagles on “Super Bowl Classics.” The channel captioned the show with the following copy:

“Nick Foles and the underdog Eagles battled with the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots in a memorable matchup where the Eagles triumphed and won their first championship in franchise history.”

Truer words have never been spoken. With the NBA Finals on hiatus and the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals boring people to death, many sports fans in Philadelphia dusted off their lucky rally towels and rewatched the Birds (finally) bring it home for Jerome. (Remember, the Eagles won Super Bowl LII on former great Jerome Brown’s birthday). Twitter was a flurry of excited nostalgia.

I was hoping that if watched Super Bowl 52 again that I might finally get to see Tom Brady shake Nick Foles hand, but a year and a half later, he’s still a bad sport #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #Patriots — EaglesSBLIIChamps (@krmjo) June 10, 2019

Anyone watching eagles Super Bowl replay on nfl network? Always bugged me as to why BG was so upset on the sideline after he knocks ball out of Brady’s hands…BG is being held back by teammates. #Eagles — Steph DiG (@stephdig) June 10, 2019

Guys I’m in my hotel room eating some bomb ass pizza and the NFL Network is replaying the #Eagles Superbowl victory. I’M THE HAPPIEST RN #FlyEaglesFly — Kerry (@KerryLynS130) June 10, 2019

There was even a statistician in the crowd who reminded us that as good as Nick Foles played in that game, the MVP trophy could have easily (and arguably) gone to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. His 505 passing yards set a new Super Bowl record. Of course, he did drop the same pass that Foles caught with ease.

The Eagles were able to outshine Brady to win the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl and they put on a performance for the ages in a game consistently ranked among the greatest Super Bowls ever played. It had the most combined total yards in any game in NFL history (1,151), the most combined passing yards in a postseason game (874), the most points by a Super Bowl loser (33) and the fewest combined punts in a Super Bowl (1).

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

It also provided the fewest combined number of sacks in a Super Bowl with only one. That sack was a crucial one as Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham recorded a strip sack with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter, all but securing the victory after then-rookie Derek Barnett recovered the fumble. Legend status.

“I’ve seen it over a thousand times,” Graham told reporters about the play. “I can’t even lie to you. It brings me joy to be able to say we won a championship in Philly and brought one to Philadelphia. Over a thousand.”

Just watched the #Eagles Superbowl and it still made me nervous. #FlyEaglesFly — I Hate Andrew Knapp So Much 🇨🇦 (@MSTDENIS) June 10, 2019

The same can be said for the small army of Eagles fans choosing to watch Super Bowl LII for the thousandth or millionth time on a random summer night in the middle of June. The joyful tears didn’t run down those nervous faces any more quickly or slowly than they did on February 4, 2018. And they probably never will. Ever.

READ NEXT: Should Eagles Retire Nick Foles’ Jersey Number in Philadelphia