Eddy Feliz Garcia: Accused David Ortiz Shooter

Journalists in the Dominican Republic say that Eddy Feliz Garcia is the accused shooter of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.

Ortiz, who retired in 2016, was shot as he frequented a club in the Dominican Republic on June 9, 2019. He was reportedly in stable condition, and the suspect was arrested. One journalist claimed that Ortiz said to an ER doctor “Please don’t let me die. I’m a good man.”

The identification of Eddy Feliz Garcia as the shooting suspect came from the National Police, according to WUSA9.

Here’s what you need to know:

Videos Appeared to Show the Suspect Being Beaten at the Scene

David Ortiz is a hero in the Dominican Republic, where baseball is valued and a player of his caliber a standout even among a lot of great players. Thus, the suspect didn’t fare very well at the scene.

Graphic videos appeared to show the suspect, bloodied, after being pummeled by angry locals. A photo that circulated on the Twitter pages of local journalists also showed a man reported to be Eddy Feliz Garcia with a wounded face.

Eddy Feliz Garcia, el que disparo a David Ortiz, segun policia nacional. pic.twitter.com/OC4crKy09P — Dionisio Soldevila (@dSoldevila) June 10, 2019

The above tweet reads, “Eddy Feliz Garcia, who shot David Ortiz, according to National police.”

Ortiz’s Father Confirmed That He Was Shot

David Ortiz’s father confirmed the shooting of the baseball great. “They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Ortiz’s father, Leo, told ESPN.

Early reports said that David Ortiz was shot in the leg. However, later reports indicated he was shot in the back, with an exit wound through the stomach, as he frequented the East Santo Domingo club.

El Dia reported: “The renowned former player was with a group of friends in the center of fun when the person so far unidentified entered and shot him. After being injured in one leg, Ortíz was transferred to the Integral Medical Center in the Eastern Zone, where he received first aid.” ESPN reported, though, that Ortiz “was shot in the lower back and that the bullet went through and came out his stomach.” According to ESPN, the information about the wound being in the back/stomach was later information.

The Motive for the Shooting Is Unclear & There Are Conflicting Reports

Two videos showing the purported suspect in the David Ortiz shooting were published on the Instagram page of producer Santiago Matias Garcia.

“Video of one of the alleged participants in the shooting where star David Ortiz was injured,” he wrote in Spanish. That video can be seen above. Be aware that it’s disturbing.

Listin Diario reported that “video footage shows a man, with a bloody face.” The newspaper says the suspect was “presumably sitting near Ortiz” and “stood up from his seat and shot Ortiz in the pelvis.”

La herida de @davidortiz fue en una pierna y uno de los responsable fue detenido. El ex pelotero fue sacado del lugar en una unidad del @Sistema911_RD pic.twitter.com/lwM8GDbTto — CDN 37 (@CDN37) June 10, 2019

Another version reported that “some individuals dismounted to shoot at a person, but the shot hit Ortiz. Reportedly, the shot was made by one of two men, who were traveling on a motorcycle. One of the assailants was beaten by civilians who were in the place and is imprisoned.”