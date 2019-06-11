Details Emerging On Possible Ezekiel Elliott Suspension

Ezekiel Elliott is officially being investigated by the NFL for an altercation at a Las Vegas music festival last month, according to a new report from the Dallas Morning News.

The report says that the same day that the NFL requested details of the altercation from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the video of Elliott at the Electric Daisy Carnival emerged on TMZ.

Yahoo Sports, previously said the NFL was expected to investigate the incident, but the league has not spoken publicly.

After the video surfaced Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters, “I don’t see that having any consequences for us.”

In the video, Elliott is seen arguing with a woman. Later in the clip, a security guard confronts the Cowboys running back and Elliott gets in his face.

“You got something to say,” Elliott told the security officer.

He then appears to make contact with the man with his forearm, pushing him back into a barrier.

Elliott was handcuffed but not arrested by Las Vegas police after an incident, but the narrative around the RBs lack of maturity and bad decision making off the field surfaced once again. Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown said he’s spoken to Elliott and the running back knows he has to be better.

“We’ve talked about it,” Brown said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “He understands, ‘I can’t put myself in those positions. I’ve got to be smarter.’ . . .He already knows that he may have done something that wasn’t right. He’s got to move forward. We all make mistakes.”

This is not the first time Elliott is in the spotlight for his behavior away from the field. In the past, it has led to suspensions, investigations and scrutiny from those around him.

Most notably, Elliott was served a six-game suspension in 2017 after a long legal battle against the NFL against allegations of domestic abuse. Elliott was never arrested or charged, but spent time on the sideline.

Since entering the league, Ezekiel Elliott has had no problem producing on the field for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Ohio State product has collected two rushing titles in his three years in the league, and nearly hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2017, despite playing in just 10 games.

Simply said, he’s one of the most talent backs in the NFL, which still might be an understatement on his abilities.