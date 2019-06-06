WATCH: Warriors Troll Drake by Playing Pusha-T During Game 3 Warmups

Did you really think the Drake drama at the NBA Finals would end once the series left Toronto? Prior to Game 3 with the series tied 1-1, the Golden State Warriors sound department blared Pusha-T during warmups, an obvious reference to the beef between the rappers.

Drake has been a staple of discussion during the entire NBA Playoffs, but his contentious history with Pusha-T was brought back to the forefront of discussion during the Eastern Conference Finals. Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Bucks owner, donned a Pusha-T shirt courtside for Game 5, leading to a back and forth trolling between Drake and her.

Here’s video of the Pusha-T track playing during warmups.

The song is the infamous “Story of Adidon,” where the rapper skewers Drake with references to his son out of wedlock, as well as his longtime manager’s MS.

At one point, there was a social media push for Pusha-T to attend the game. The basketball world will know if this campaign worked around tipoff in about 45 minutes (9 p.m. EST, ABC).