Jason Witten Talks Trash at Dallas Cowboys OTAs

When Jason Witten was in the Monday Night Football booth, the future Hall of Fame tight end had to watch what he said.
But now un-retired and back on the football field with the Dallas Cowboys for OTAs this week, Witten can let loose with whatever trash talk he wants.
“He usually starts a little bit and then we start chirping back and forth,” linebacker Sean Lee said to reporters. “He’s always pressing people to get better.”
Lee said Witten was a site for sore eyes during practice, where he reportedly played all the reps with the first-team offense
“You always admired him, the way he practiced and played. Last year we definitely missed him,” Lee said. “He’s going to push you to the next level. You have to know you’re coming in with a certain type of intensity. You have to be ready, you have to be at your best because of how good of a player he is, and how smart and competitive he is.