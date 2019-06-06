Jason Witten Talks Trash at Dallas Cowboys OTAs

It’s still unknown the extent that Witten will play this season for the Cowboys, especially after a year off. But offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has liked what he’s seen so far, although he noted Witten likely won’t play 97 percent of the snaps like he did in the season before his hiatus.

“We feel great about where Whit is at,” Moore said from OTAs on Wednesday. “Naturally, he’s probably not going to play 97 percent, but once you get 100,000 in the crowd, Whit is probably going to want to play a whole lot.”

Witten, who recently turned 37, rejoined the Cowboys after a year off that was spent in the MNF booth.

Witten announced he would return to the team in March through a statement, bringing to close rampant speculation of his return to football.

He just couldn’t stay away from Big D.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Moore will be looking to contain that fire as Witten fills the role as a mentor to the younger tight ends like Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz and Rico Gathers.

“It’s a good thing when someone wants to be on the field,” Moore said. “We have to do what’s best for the team and he’s still going to be involved heavily in so many ways.”

Cowboys OTAs wrap up on Thursday. Mandatory minicamp runs from June 11-13.