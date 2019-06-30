JaVale McGee Free Agency: Lakers, Rockets Headline Best Fits

Coming off a renaissance season with the Los Angeles Lakers, JaVale McGee once again hits free agency. Available as a cost-effective big man who has proven to be capable of starting in the NBA, McGee should garner interest from a number of teams who may find themselves facing a limited cap situation.

The Lakers would love to bring back McGee as they lack a true center on the roster. McGee also played extremely well alongside LeBron James and the two have natural chemistry the Lakers would prefer to keep.

JaVale McGee Free Agency: Return to Lakers Among Best Fits

As mentioned above, JaVale McGee had a fantastic year with the Lakers last season. Averaging career highs (or near career highs) in every major category, McGee proved he could be a reliable starting center if simply given the necessary minutes. That said, McGee is the type of player who is heavily dependent on the players around him.

More of an athletic rim-running big man compared to a traditional back to the basket big, McGee needs quality playmakers to find him running in transition for easy dunks and lobs. More importantly, McGee’s presence allows Anthony Davis to play more of his natural position at power forward. Davis prefers to play power forward and typically has performed much better alongside a true center.

JaVale McGee Free Agency: Rockets Quietly A Strong Fit

With news that the Rockets are looking to ship off Clint Capela and dump salary, they have been reported to have set a meeting with JaVale McGee. McGee is more or less an older version of Capela and would be available at a much cheaper price – despite Capela’s contract being excellent for such a promising young big. The Rockets could shave salary by finding a home for Capela while acquiring a player that looks to be able to seamlessly step into his shoes at a much cheaper cost.

The Rockets are currently going through some internal turmoil surrounding Chris Paul and James Harden and as a champion looking to win again, McGee could be turned off by the in-fighting the Rockets are experiencing. That said, from a basketball perspective, McGee could do a lot worse than getting to play off James Harden and Chris Paul.