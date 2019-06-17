Following Retirement, Josh McCown Could Be NFL Coaching Prospect

Long-time journeyman quarterback Josh McCown announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

The quarterback — who played for 10 teams over his 17-year NFL career — announced his decision via the Players’ Tribune.

McCown was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round in 2002. He played for the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns and most recently the Jets.

McCown’s post was titled “One Heck Of A Journey,” which accurately describes his time in the NFL.

“I wanted to be a franchise quarterback. I wanted to bring a Super Bowl to Arizona. I wanted to retire a Cardinal,” McCown wrote. “So if you would have told me back then that I would go on to play for 10 different NFL teams over the next 17 years, I would have said, ‘Shoot, 17 years? I’ll take it.’ But 10 different teams? No way….”

McCown called it a career with 17,707 passing yards and 98 touchdowns to his name in the NFL. He played his college ball at Sam Houston State.

His best year came with the Jets in 2017, when he started 13 games and passed for 2,926 with na 18-9 touchdown to interception ratio. The team drafted Sam Darnold the following year.

“I made sure that when my number was called, I was prepared,” McCown wrote, who served as a stopgap between future franchise QBs and injury situations often. “I may not have turned out to be the franchise quarterback I set out to be…but I’m extremely proud of the career I had.”

McCown said his next step is to work with the Players’ Tribune to “serve the game in a new capacity.” However, ESPN’s Field Yates noted that McCown has drawn some interest as a coach.

“People who have been around believe – if he chooses this path – that Josh McCown would become an outstanding coach at any level,” Yates tweeted.

I spoke to Josh McCown two weeks ago. He is still helping coach his kids, but made it quite clear he wants to get into formal coaching. Would not be surprised to him on an NFL staff in next few years. — Tom Reed (@treed1919) June 17, 2019

The thought was also supported by Tom Reed of The Athletic, who wouldn’t be surprised to see McCown on a staff sooner rather than later.

“I spoke to Josh McCown two weeks ago. He is still helping coach his kids, but made it quite clear he wants to get into formal coaching,” Reed tweeted. “Would not be surprised to him on an NFL staff in next few years.”