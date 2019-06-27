Jozy Altidore Salary: How Much Does USMNT & MLS Forward Make?

One of the hot-button topics in the world of international and club soccer currently is the pay and salaries of players. Specifically, the difference in pay between men and women’s soccer, which is unquestionably large and a discussion that needs to be ongoing. Currently, the U.S. Men’s National Team is playing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and among the headlining names is forward Jozy Altidore.

Altidore has been a constant name on the USMNT at various tournaments and qualifying matches over the years. He, along with the rest of the team make a strong amount of money for their participation in international games, at least according to the most recent report.

As Goal.com reported, a lawsuit filed earlier this year against United States Soccer seeking better pay for women revealed that men’s players receive roughly $13,166 per game over 20 exhibition matches.

Their lawsuit stipulated that if each team played and won 20 exhibition games in a year, “female WNT players would earn a maximum of $99,000 or $4,950 per game, while similarly situated male MNT players would earn an average of $263,320 or $13,166 per game”.

It’s worth noting that considering this is the Gold Cup and an international tournament, the pay per player is likely increased from the normal amount players receive.

Jozy Altidore’s MLS Contract With Toronto FC

Altidore has found success playing in the MLS with Toronto FC, with the exception being an injury-riddled 2018 season. He signed a contract extension in February of 2019 which will keep him with the team through the 2022 season, as Kristian Jack of TSN.com reported.

As I just reported on TSN multiple sources have confirmed to me that Jozy Altidore & Toronto FC have agreed to terms on a new deal that would run through the 2022 season. This isn’t official yet but an agreement is in place for the star striker to remain with #TFCLive — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) February 27, 2019

Per MLS.com’s Charles Boehm, it was reported that Altidore was earning $5 million annually according to MLS Players Association documents from the time he joined the club in 2015 through the 2018 season. As far as his contract extension goes and the exact terms, the latest update on the MLS Players Association shows Altidore’s guaranteed compensation at $6,332,250.

Jozy Altidore’s Stats & History

Altidore first turned pro at age 16 and played in the MLS. After heading to Europe to play, he returned to the league in 2015 as a Designated Player from Sunderland A.F.C., which MLS.com detailed. During the 2018 MLS season, Altidore dealt with the aforementioned various injuries and played in just 13 games.

Over the span of his MLS career from 2006-08 and then 2015-19, Altidore has totaled 65 goals and 20 assists during the regular season along with eight postseason goals and four assists. Through nine games of the 2019 season with Toronto FC, Altidore has scored five times with three assists.

Altidore has a stronghold on the No. 3 spot for most goals scored while playing on the USMNT. His 42 goals (including the one scored in the Gold Cup against Panama), are behind only Clint Dempsey and Landon Donovan, who both found the back of the net 57 times, per 11v11.com. The closest active player to him in terms of goals scored is Michael Bradley with 17.

READ NEXT: Christian Pulisic Salary: How Much Does USMNT & Chelsea Star Make?