Julian Edelman Brings His Super Bowl Rings to Stephen Colbert [WATCH]

The Julian Edelman media tour continued Tuesday night, as the New England Patriots receiver tirelessly promotes his Showtime documentary 100% Julian Edelman. His latest stop was to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Edelman didn’t just talk about the documentary during his conversation with Colbert. Among the topics discussed while Colbert tried on Edelman’s three Super Bowl rings were the receiver’s pregame routine, his relationship with Tom Brady, and his favorite motivational techniques.

Interestingly, Colbert also asked Edelman about his Jewish faith, which he discovered on his own. (Edelman actually sells a branded kippah, or yarmulke, on his website.) That earned him a little bit of Late Show swag in the form of a yarmulke with the show’s logo on it.

Check out the video:

However, the quote that will get Patriots fans excited is Edelman’s answer when Colbert asked him which of his Super Bowl rings was his favorite. “The next one,” he said, a line first used by Brady.

.@Edelman11 thinks more Super Bowl rings are coming his way. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/CqgCKeCVwQ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 26, 2019

In 12 games last season (four missed due to a PED suspension), Edelman caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns. During the postseason, he compiled 26 catches for 388 yards which includes a 10-catch, 141-yard performance in Super Bowl LIII that earned him MVP honors.

Given Edelman’s success, winning those three Super Bowl rings and succeeding in the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick, maybe we should all try some of his methods for motivation. Scream at yourself in the mirror about how old you are. Or just try various versions of “Let’s go,” yelling it to pump yourself up or maybe a bit softer to let you know that everything’s all right.

Let’s go. LET’S GO!

100% Julian Edelman premieres Friday, June 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

