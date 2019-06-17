Falcons’ Julio Jones Calls NFL Hall of Famer ‘That Joker’

If the nickname fits, wear it. Terrell Owens has called out many players during his time in professional sports, but now the shoe appears to be on the other foot.

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he intends to work out with Owens for the second straight offseason. The two were spotted running drills together in 2018, with Jones running cones barefoot in the sand as part of his training. Their workout sessions started around 8 a.m. and typically consumed most of the day, according to ESPN.

When asked last week if he would once again seek Owens’ guidance, Jones laughed it off and said that he hadn’t “ran into that joker.”

“I haven’t ran into that joker,” Jones told reporters after minicamp practice. “He’s been hitting me up. He hit me up on Sunday. He said let me know when you get back out here (California). I’ve got to get out there and we’ll do some stuff together, workout and things like that. He’s really good with those bends and then we’ll go to the track and do some stuff.”

Owens was known throughout his career for being a workout warrior, someone who treated his body like a temple — with meticulous attention to detail from running 20 minutes on the stationary bike every day to sleeping in a hyperbolic chamber every night. He has less than 5% body fat and was attempting to make a comeback in 2018.

The physical tools were never a problem for Owens. The issue that followed the Hall of Famer around in stints with five different NFL teams was a perceived selfish attitude. He started bitter feuds with at least two quarterbacks — Donovan McNabb and Jeff Garcia — while waging a very public battle about wanting a new contract with the Eagles. He also skipped his own Hall-of-Fame induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

“This is a guy, at the top of his career, who nobody wanted,” CBS Sports’ Clark Judge said. “Five teams couldn’t wait to get rid of Terrell Owens.”

Point is, Owens may not be the best influence on one of the NFL’s most prolific young receivers. Yet that is exactly what is happening in Atlanta with a smitten Jones.

“T.O.’s work ethic, everything about him, what he stands for … he was a pro for so long,” Jones told ESPN. “He played into his mid-30s. And just his regimen, it’s always good to learn and keep bettering yourself.”

Fair enough. Jones reported to Falcons minicamp last week after skipping the team’s voluntary OTAs. The 30-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal, but the two sides are working on a new contract that would align him with the Top 10 at his position. Jones is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. He’s due $14.25 million per year through 2020.

Some are worried that fraternizing with a guy like Owens may cloud his judgment or escalate the contract negotiations into a three-ring circus. Last year, Jones missed minicamp and threatened to hold out at training camp unless he got an extension. Falcons owner Arthur Blank stepped in and promised Jones something would get done this offseason.

“As the contract thing, Mr. Blank has spoken,” Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Consitution. “At the end of the day, his word is gold. He said they are going to get something done between them and my agency. As far as me, I just hold up my end and stay ready.”

Should fans be worried that Owens might be chirping in his ear? Well, yeah, maybe.

Someone tell me why @juliojones_11 is standing on the sidelines?!! U’re @ the goalline & don’t have ur best player on the field?! — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) September 7, 2018

