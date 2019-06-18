Kawhi Leonard Against Being Lakers ‘Third Wheel’ & Prefers Clippers in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers chances of landing Kawhi Leonard in NBA free agency are dwindling based on the latest rumors. Leonard has concerns about being a “third wheel” with the Lakers and may not even take a meeting with the team, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Kawhi Leonard is focused on Los Angeles, but it’s the Clippers, not the Lakers,” Wojnarowski reported on ESPN’s Get Up. “Number one, they do not have the money to sign him. Two, the idea of him being a third wheel on a team trying to create a superteam, that has not been Kawhi’s M.O. The Clippers are poised to be able to lure him from Toronto. This will be a Raptors-Clippers fight down the end. He may take meetings with more teams. It’s not even certain he will even take a meeting with the Lakers right now.”

This is just the latest report in what has been a string of bad news for Lakers fans hoping to land another marquee player via free agency.

The Lakers Are Unlikely to Land an “A-List” Player in NBA Free Agency

With rumors of Leonard potentially joining the Lakers heating up, Wojnarowski’s report points to an entirely different outcome. The idea that Leonard may not even take a meeting with the Lakers shows how unlikely it is that the All-Star ends up wearing purple and gold next season.

Wojnarowski also reported that the Lakers are unlikely to attract “A-List players” because of their salary cap situation. There is also reportedly real concern that L.A. will even be able to land “B-List” players as the Lakers are likely to use their remaining cap space for multiple players.

The good news for Lakers fans is LeBron James now has his second star in Anthony Davis. The challenge for the Lakers is they only have four players on their current roster and do not have any draft picks this year thanks to the trade.