Kawhi Leonard Gets Hilarious Lakers Free Agency Pitch From Steve Aoki

It should come as no surprise that Kawhi Leonard is the most sought after free agent on the market this summer. Following his electric postseason run, Leonard not only made a case to be the best free agent this summer – but the best player in the entire league.

The Lakers brought on LeBron James last summer and recently made a huge splash for Anthony Davis, setting the stage to bring Kawhi Leonard onboard to create one of the most talented superteams (on paper) in the history of the NBA.

Not only is the Lakers’ front office going all out in their pursuit of Leonard but the fans have stepped up to try and do their part as well. Yesterday, a mural of Kawhi Leonard was seen being painted in Venice – which would later turn out to be part of a bold free agency pitch from DJ Steve Aoki involving his Venice pizza joint.

Kawhi Leonard Gets Offered Free Pizza For Life From Pizzaoki To Sign With Lakers in Free Agency From Steve Aoki

While Toronto had put together a group of restaurants willing to offer Kawhi free food for life if he re-signs, it seems Aoki has taken matters into his own hands to help the Los Angeles case. Aoki’s pizza joint, Pizzaoki, has a number of chains in the Los Angeles area, making it relatively easy for Kawhi to go grab a free pie wherever he decides to settle down in LA (should he opt to sign here).