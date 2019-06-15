After the blockbuster trade that sent Bradon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and a collection of first round picks to the Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis, the Lakers now start to turn their attention to filling out the remainder of the roster.

Kemba Walker A Top Lakers Free Agent Target Post Anthony Davis Trade

Kemba Walker will be a top target in free agency for the Lakers after they reached an agreement in principle to trade for Anthony Davis, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2019

Kemba Walker has long stated a desire to stay in Charlotte, however, he could be tempted to join forces and create a super team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis out west. Charlotte has been pretty adamant that he isn’t going to get the full supermax contract he is eligible for and if the Lakers are able to put up a competitive offer, the could potentially steal him away.

Despite smaller in size than most other point guards, Walker has a dizzying array of offensive moves and would serve as an excellent tertiary scorer alongside James and Davis – essentially someone who could be relied on to go get themselves a bucket when the offense slows down and James gets tired.

Lakers Anthony Davis Trade

The Lakers certainly gave up depth in the Anthony Davis trade but were surprisingly able to hang onto key young forward Kyle Kuzma in the deal. While Kuzma likely doesn’t fit into the starting lineup, expect Kuzma to be a key flex piece off the bench capable of filling in at a few different positions and providing an excellent scoring punch off the bench.

The losses of Ingram, Ball, and Hart definitely sting but the Lakers inevitably had to give up something good in order to get back Davis. The Lakers also parted with the fourth pick in the upcoming draft as well as two additional future first rounders.