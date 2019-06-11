Drake Reacts Emotionally, Consoles Kevin Durant After Injury [WATCH]

The scene when Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant suffered an injury during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals was tough to watch. After Durant attempted to drive but pulled up and immediately grabbed his leg, it was unknown how severe the injury was. But one thing that was apparently immediately was that it occurred on the same leg as his previous injury.

While there were mixed reactions from fans, one person who was visibly upset by seeing Durant needing help off the floor was rapper and Toronto Raptors Global Ambassador Drake. As seen below, courtesy of ESPN, Drake couldn’t believe the injury and attempted to console the Warriors star.

Drake consoled Kevin Durant as he walked off in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/05ZpHdL49l — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2019

Raptors Fans React to Kevin Durant Injury

The moment came after some mixed reactions from the Raptors fanbase. As John Clark of NBC Sports revealed, the crowd was first cheering after Durant’s injury, leading to players attempting to stop fans from doing so.

Raptors fans cheering Kevin Durant’s injury Bush league

pic.twitter.com/fGdFkshdvE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 11, 2019

But shortly after that scene played out, the fans appeared to flip the script and begin cheering for Durant in a more positive fashion. As Yahoo Sports Canada shows, the crowded chanted “KD” as the forward was helped off the floor, just prior to his interaction with Drake.

Raptors give Durant a “KD” chant to salute his effort to play 👏 pic.twitter.com/STIv8QNfIS — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 11, 2019

The scene with Durant is obviously concerning, especially when you consider this was his first game back from a strained calf which he suffered in the second round against the Houston Rockets. He missed the end of that series and the entire Western Conference Finals along with the first four games of the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant Leaves After Injury on Crutches With Walking Boot

The concern over Durant’s injury was escalated even more when he was spotted leaving the arena during the third quarter. Phil Barber of the Press Democrat revealed that he was seen using crutches.

Durant leaving Scotiabank Arena on crutches pic.twitter.com/eccyf5bB8f — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) June 11, 2019

Beyond that, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne pointed out that Durant was also wearing a walking boot as he left the arena.

