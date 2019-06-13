Kevin Durant Gets Shoutout From Odell Beckham Jr. Following Injury

Following his terrible Achilles injury in the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant heard from people all over the sports landscape who wanted to reach out and wish him good luck on the road to recovery.

Among the NFL superstars who gave KD some love was Cleveland Browns star receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham — who was traded to Cleveland in the offseason from the New York Giants — issued support for Durant over Instagram.

“This sh— so much more than a game,” Beckham wrote on a photo of Durant. “I know where ya at champ… keep ya head high! The journey is just beginning… we alll waitin on ur return! Love brother !”

Durant’s ruptured Achilles will feature a long road to recovery. Sportsnet’s Faizal Khamisa compiled research of past NBAers to suffer the injury, and time between games ranged from 357 days (DeMarcus Cousins) to 237 days (Wesley Matthews).

Kevin Durant has had surgery on his achilles. These are other NBA Players that have had achilles injuries and how long they were out pic.twitter.com/8TFNWzNUC8 — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) June 12, 2019

Beckham knows what it’s like to be relegated to the sideline.

He has missed some time in his NFL career, most notably for a fractured left ankle that led to him missing the majority of the 2017 season. He also sat out four games last season with quadricep issues.

Beckham and Durant are both high-profile Nike athletes.

Odell Beckham Attends NBA Finals Game

Just days before Kevin Durant’s injury, Odell Beckham Jr. saw the Warriors and Raptors play live at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Beckham sat courtside for the game wearing a throwback Jim Brown jersey.

“I’m just trying to witness greatness,” Beckham said on a SportsCenter video from the sideline.

“I’m just trying to witness greatness.”@obj checking in from Game 4 of the #NBAFinals. pic.twitter.com/Htn7NQNYyt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2019

Brown — widely considered the greatest player in franchise history. He was three-time NFL MVP, eight-time rushing leader, nine-time Pro Bowler and an NFL champion (1964) with Cleveland.

OBJ has goals to bring a culture of success back to Cleveland that the franchise hasn’t seen in decades.

During his opening session with the media at minicamp, Beckham expressed the potential he feels this edition of the Browns have to do something special.

“I’m beyond excited about an opportunity I have to start over,” Beckham told reporters Wednesday. “Obviously the goal is always going to be the same: to hang banners.”

If he has a chance to speak to Durant he can ask him about that. Durant has won a pair or title with the Golden State Warriors and the team is seeking to stay alive for a third in a row with their star sidelined.

