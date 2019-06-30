Kevin Durant Free Agency Decision: What Is The Boardroom?

Kevin Durant will announce his NBA free agency decision tonight on his sports show, The Boardroom. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant is prepared to make the announcement as soon as free agency starts via The Boardroom Instagram page.
“Source: Kevin Durant will announce his free agent decision tonight on his company owned sports business network: [The Boardroom] ,” Wojnarowski tweeted.
What is The Boardroom? Durant partnered with ESPN+ to create a docu-series that covers a wide range of sports topics. So far, it has been labeled a six-episode series on ESPN.
“Kevin and I are looking to tell compelling stories with every Thirty Five Media project, and The Boardroom exemplifies that,” Durant’s business manager Rich Kleiman said via a press release. “Each episode will feature topics that are top of mind for all sports fans in the form of candid conversations you can’t find anywhere else.”
Here is how a 2018 ESPN press release described The Boardroom project.
ESPN and Thirty Five Media, owned by NBA star Kevin Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman, today announced they are teaming up to create The Boardroom – a new project that will examine the ins and outs of sports business and illuminate the world of sports far beyond what fans ordinarily see.
The Boardroom will bring fans behind the scenes of the modern boardroom, showcasing the evolution of sports business through the minds of athletes, sports executives and tech moguls alike. Each episode will focus on a broad theme, with topics ranging from team ownership to player development and the business of social media.