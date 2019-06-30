Kevin Durant Free Agency Decision: What Is The Boardroom?

Kevin Durant will announce his NBA free agency decision tonight on his sports show, The Boardroom. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant is prepared to make the announcement as soon as free agency starts via The Boardroom Instagram page.

“Source: Kevin Durant will announce his free agent decision tonight on his company owned sports business network: [The Boardroom] ,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

What is The Boardroom? Durant partnered with ESPN+ to create a docu-series that covers a wide range of sports topics. So far, it has been labeled a six-episode series on ESPN.

“Kevin and I are looking to tell compelling stories with every Thirty Five Media project, and The Boardroom exemplifies that,” Durant’s business manager Rich Kleiman said via a press release. “Each episode will feature topics that are top of mind for all sports fans in the form of candid conversations you can’t find anywhere else.”

Here is how a 2018 ESPN press release described The Boardroom project.