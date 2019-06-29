Knicks, Mavericks Emerging as Free Agency Options for Tobias Harris

While the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks find themselves in different situations heading into 2019 NBA free agency, they appear to have one thing in common at least. Both have reported interest in Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, a player whose outlook remains surrounded by question marks.

With that said, the Knicks are eyeing the potential to land two max-level free agents. On the other hand, the Mavericks aren’t expected to have that level of cap space with a Kristaps Porzingis extension appearing likely. But both teams will have the money to make a run at Harris, which Mike Singer of the Denver Post pointed out.

Source: The Nuggets would have interest in Tobias Harris, but his salary demands (likely a max deal) probably price him out of Denver's range. There are other teams (NYK, DAL) who could pay his likely asking price. — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 29, 2019

As seen above, Singer explains that the Denver Nuggets are unlikely to be able to afford Harris, but that the Knicks and Mavericks are options, even due to the large expected contract. This also isn’t the first we’ve heard about Harris being linked to the two destinations.

Follow the Heavy NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Tobias Harris Among Forwards Knicks Targeting

In a previous report from The Athletic (per NYSportsCast), Harris was among the forwards and big men the Knicks could consider. Obviously, the team would be unable to make a push for him if they landed the pairing of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in free agency. Both players would receive max contracts and make it impossible for the Knicks to come even close to putting out a realistic offer for Harris.

The #Knicks have shown interest in Tobias Harris, Nikola Vucevic, DeMarcus Cousins, the Morris twins, and Julius Randle, per @TheAthleticNYC — NYSportsCast (@NYSportCast) June 26, 2019

The Knicks are going to need a number of things this offseason, but they do have an intriguing young core to build around which includes Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox. Adding Harris, if they missed out on the Irving/KD pairing, could make a lot of sense. Even if New York swings and misses on the top prospects across the board, signing Harris and another big name could boost their outlook immediately.

It is worth noting that there have been rumblings that if the Knicks don’t land one or two of their top free-agent targets, that they’ll wait to make another run at bringing a star to town in 2020.

Dallas Mavericks Expected to Push 76ers for Harris

While there’s obvious hope among the team’s fanbase that the 76ers can keep their core together by re-signing Harris, they have plenty of competition. Along with Knicks, Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher reported that the Mavericks are hoping to “swoop in and lure him away” from the Sixers.

Bucher also points out that the Sixers are offering Harris a less-than-max contract, which could play a role in him potentially leaving town and signing elsewhere. If that proves to be the case, and the Mavericks are willing to open up the checkbook and give the 26-year-old a max deal, that could be enough to get the job done.

READ NEXT: Lakers’ Top 5 Free Agent Targets After Anthony Davis Trade to Fill Roster